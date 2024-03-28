The "Europe Power Supply Equipment Market for Water Electrolysis: Focus on Application, Equipment Type, and Country Analysis and Forecast, 2023-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe power supply equipment market (excluding U.K.) for water electrolysis was valued at $191.5 million in 2023, and it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 30.43% and reach $2,092.6 million by 2032

Supportive government initiatives, stringent net zero goals, and increasing interest in hydrogen fuel cell vehicles, green ammonia, green methanol, and similar applications are anticipated to fuel the growth of the power supply equipment market for water electrolysis.

Market Introduction

The Europe power supply equipment market for water electrolysis is poised for significant growth driven by various factors. Supportive government policies, including subsidies, incentives, and regulatory frameworks aimed at promoting renewable energy and achieving carbon neutrality, are serving as key drivers. The continent's ambitious net zero targets, coupled with increasing awareness of the importance of decarbonization, are further propelling demand for power supply equipment for water electrolysis.

Moreover, the rising adoption of hydrogen fuel cell vehicles, as well as the growing demand for green hydrogen in industries such as transportation, manufacturing, and energy production, is contributing to market expansion. Additionally, the emergence of applications like green ammonia and green methanol is boosting the demand for electrolysis equipment. As a result, manufacturers and stakeholders in the Europe power supply equipment market for water electrolysis are poised to capitalize on these opportunities and play a pivotal role in facilitating the transition towards a sustainable and low-carbon economy.

How can this report add value to an organization?

Product/Innovation Strategy: The product segment helps the reader understand the power supply equipment used in the water electrolysis process, including rectifiers, transformers, and others. Moreover, the study provides the reader with a detailed understanding of the power supply equipment market for water electrolysis by different applications (alkaline electrolyzer, proton exchange membrane (PEM) electrolyzer, solid oxide electrolytic cell (SOEC) electrolyzer, and anion exchange membrane (AEM) electrolyzer).

Growth/Marketing Strategy: The power supply equipment market for water electrolysis has been growing at a rapid pace. The market offers enormous opportunities for existing and emerging market players. Some of the strategies covered in this segment are mergers and acquisitions, product launches, partnerships and collaborations, business expansions, and investments. The strategies preferred by companies to maintain and strengthen their market position primarily include partnerships, agreements, and collaborations.

Competitive Strategy: The key players in the power supply equipment market for water electrolysis analyzed and profiled in the study involve power supply equipment manufacturers and the overall ecosystem. Moreover, a detailed competitive benchmarking of the players operating in the Europe power supply equipment market for water electrolysis has been done to help the reader understand how players stack against each other, presenting a clear market landscape.

Additionally, comprehensive competitive strategies such as partnerships, agreements, and collaborations will aid the reader in understanding the untapped revenue pockets in the market.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 106 Forecast Period 2023 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $191.5 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $2092.6 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 30.4% Regions Covered Europe

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Scope of the Study

1 Markets

1.1 Industry Outlook

1.1.1 Trends: Current and Future

1.1.1.1 Rising Interest in Green Hydrogen as a Clean Energy Source

1.1.1.2 Advancements in Power Electronics

1.1.2 Supply Chain Analysis

1.1.3 Ecosystem of Power Supply Equipment Market for Water Electrolysis

1.1.3.1 Consortiums and Associations

1.1.3.2 Regulatory/Certification Bodies

1.1.3.3 Government Programs

1.1.4 Total Addressable Market for Hydrogen Serviceable Market for Electrolyzer, by 2050

1.1.5 Key Strategies Adopted Across Globe: Sustainable Hydrogen

1.1.6 Recent and Upcoming Key Green Hydrogen Projects (2020-2024)

1.1.7 Impact of COVID-19 on the Power Supply Equipment Market for Water Electrolysis

1.2 Snapshot of Water Electrolysis Market

1.2.1 Leading Countries in the Water Electrolysis Market

1.2.2 Leading Companies in the Water Electrolysis Market

1.2.3 Water Electrolysis Market Projections

1.3 Snapshot of Green Hydrogen Market

1.3.1 Leading Countries in the Green Hydrogen Market

1.3.2 Leading Companies in the Green Hydrogen Market

1.3.3 Green Hydrogen Market Projections

1.4 Business Dynamics

1.4.1 Business Drivers

1.4.1.1 Shift toward Renewable Energy Integration

1.4.1.2 Government Support for Renewable Hydrogen Production

1.4.2 Business Challenges

1.4.2.1 Expensive Hydrogen Technology

1.4.2.2 High Energy Losses during the Electrolysis Process

1.4.3 Business Strategies

1.4.4 Product Developments

1.4.5 Market Developments

1.4.6 Corporate Strategies

1.4.7 Mergers and Acquisitions

1.4.8 Partnerships and Joint Ventures

1.4.9 Business Opportunities

1.4.9.1 Advancements in Electrolysis Technology

1.4.9.2 Lucrative Demand for Water Electrolysis from End-User Industries

1.5 Start-Up Landscape

1.5.1 Key Start-Ups in the Ecosystem

2 Region

2.1 Europe

2.1.1 Market

2.1.1.1 Key Producers and Suppliers in Europe

2.1.1.2 Business Drivers

2.1.1.3 Business Challenges

2.1.2 Application

2.1.2.1 Europe Power Supply Equipment Market for Water Electrolysis (by Application), Value Data

2.1.3 Product

2.1.3.1 Europe Power Supply Equipment Market for Water Electrolysis (by Equipment Type), Value Data

2.1.4 Europe (by Country)

2.1.4.1 Germany

2.1.4.2 France

2.1.4.3 Netherlands

2.1.4.4 Spain

2.1.4.5 Rest-of-Europe

2.2 U.K.

3 Markets -

3.1 Competitive Benchmarking

3.1.1 Competitive Position Matrix

3.1.2 Product Matrix for Key Companies, Equipment Type

3.1.3 Market Share Analysis of Key Companies, 2022

3.2 Company Profiles

3.2.1 Company Overview

3.2.1.1 Role in the Power Supply Equipment Market for Water Electrolysis

3.2.1.2 Product Portfolio

3.2.1.3 Production Sites

3.2.2 Corporate Strategies

3.2.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, Agreements, Investments, and Contracts

3.2.3 Analyst View

4 Research Methodology

