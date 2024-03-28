ICIS and Base Oil News Announce Partnership to Enhance Market Insights

LONDON, March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ICIS, a global source of commodity intelligence, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with Base Oil News, a premier news outlet founded by industry expert Iain Pocock that provides in-depth coverage of the base oils and lubricants market. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in the dissemination and exchange of critical market data and insights.

With more than two decades of journalism experience at Bloomberg, Reuters, and Argus Media, Iain Pocock brings unparalleled expertise to this partnership. His deep understanding of illiquid energy markets makes him a credible and influential figure in the industry. Since November 2023, Iain has been working closely with ICIS to share and exchange valuable data and insights, enhancing the services both platforms offer to the base oils and lubricants market.

Through the collaboration, Iain integrates ICIS' extensive content and data resources in Base Oil News market coverage. In return, he contributes market insights to ICIS News, including expert and exclusive analysis of supply and demand dynamics, price margins, and other critical market drivers. This exchange ensures that subscribers of both ICIS and Base Oil News have access to the most comprehensive, timely, and accurate market information, empowering them to make informed decisions.

"It's a very exciting partnership - where we leverage each other's strengths and provide actionable insights to our customers," said Iain Pocock, Founder of Base Oil News. "The market is the winner."

"As ICIS is already the world's most trusted pricing benchmark for base oils, this collaboration with Iain Pocock and Base Oil News provides an even stronger and deeper service to our customers," said Stephen Burns, Editorial Director at ICIS. "Iain's expertise and extensive industry connections are invaluable, and we have established a fruitful partnership that benefits the market at large."

