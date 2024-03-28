T-Systems has signed a multi-year partnership agreement with Corent Technology a technology leader in Cloud Migration, Modernization, Optimization and SaaS transformation automation technologies. This follows an extensive vendor selection process to find the best technology to enable and accelerate digital transformation for customers in the DACH market (Germany, Austria, Switzerland), and elsewhere.

T-Systems International is a vertically focused, business customer IT service provider and full affiliate of Deutsche Telekom AG. The company's portfolio spans advisory services, cloud services and digital solutions, with security built-in. T-Systems offers a range of integrated solutions for business customers, including the secure operation of legacy systems and classic IT services, the transformation to cloud-based services (including tailored infrastructure, platforms, and software) as well as new business models and digitalization projects for the business fields of the future, such as automation and artificial intelligence.

"We are delighted to be working with Corent Technology," commented Ralf Poggemann, Head of Portfolio Development Partner Products, Cloud Professional Services at T-Systems. "The team at Corent share our passion and commitment to help customers understand and adopt cloud services. They provide deployment options that meet our stringent security and data management requirements."

Jeremy Neal, Vice President EMEA at Corent Technology said, "It is a privilege to be in partnership with T-Systems. We are several projects into what is already a strong and successful partnership. The collaboration between the T-Systems International consultants and our product specialists is outstanding, and we are rapidly tailoring reports to provide localized information representing even greater value for the end customer."

This partnership offers T-Systems customers comprehensive insights into all aspects of cloud computing, spanning all major public cloud provides plus hybrid and private cloud options. Digital Transformation is realised through migration and modernisation both in the initial move to the cloud and then on a continuous basis thereafter, delivering best-in-class, state-of-the-art IT estates at a pace and time of the customer's choosing.

About T-Systems

T-Systems International GmbH (T-Systems) is an internationally operating service provider for information technologies and digital transformation. The Company is part of Deutsche Telekom AG and is headquartered in Frankfurt, Germany. For more information, go to: https://www.t-systems.com/de/en/company/about-t-systems/

About Corent Technology

Corent Technology is a leading provider of cloud migration, modernization and optimization automation solutions, specializing in SaaS transformation and operations automation. To learn more, visit corenttech.com.

