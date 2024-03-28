OneMain Financial: What Kind of Swimming Pool is Easiest to Maintain?

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 28, 2024 / As entertaining as a swimming pool can be, having one requires effort and regular service to ensure they're clean and safe for use. However, the extent of upkeep involved depends on various factors, from the type of pool to the cleaning systems used. Here's what you'll want to know about maintaining a pool.

Types of Swimming Pools

There are two main types of swimming pools: above-ground and in-ground.

Above-Ground Pools

These pools are generally constructed from plastic and vinyl. Because they sit above the ground, they are more prone to damage from bad weather, falling branches, or even vandalism. The sun and chemicals will also eventually wear away the liner, meaning it may need to be replaced around every 10-15 years.

In-Ground Pools

Because in-ground pools reside below ground level, they are much more resilient to bad weather. However, they can still become cracked and need professional repairing. Additionally, if there is a patio around the pool, it will also need periodic repairs.

Filtration System

Most pools use one of three filtration systems to keep the water clean.

Cartridge filter - Relies on a simple filter made of paper and plastic

Sand filter - Impurities are collected using pressurized sand as water passes through it

Diatomaceous Earth (DE) filter - Uses diatoms (i.e., the skeletal remains of tiny, single-celled organisms) as the filter media

Generally speaking, most above-ground pools are smaller than in-ground pools and will use a cartridge filter. These filters are relatively inexpensive and easy to replace when they wear out. However, above-ground pools usually require more frequent cleanings.

Most in-ground pools will use either a sand filter or sometimes a DE filter. Sand filters can last for years before needing to be replaced. However, they do require regular backwashing to keep them clean. DE filters, on the other hand, will need to be changed every three to four months.

Sanitation System

Along with the pool's filtration system, certain chemicals will also be needed to ensure against algae growth. In terms of the chemicals used, there are two main sanitation methods:

Chlorine-based - Generally uses dissolvable chlorine tablets to clean the water

Salt Water-based - Relies on salt to naturally keep the water clean

Chlorine-based systems have been an industry standard for a long time. However, if the levels are not properly balanced, they can pose potential health risks. On top of that, chlorine tablets and cartridges must be replaced frequently, which can be costly.

Pool salt is cheaper and easier to maintain. However, additional required accessories, such as chlorinators that work with saltwater systems, must be replaced every few years. These will also result in more cost to the overall process.

Pool Maintenance is Expensive

No matter which type of pool you decide to go with, its maintenance can be expensive. If you need financial assistance, pool loans are available for qualified applicants. This will generally be in the form of a personal loan with a fixed annual percentage rate (APR) that is repaid in regular monthly installments made over the next 2 to 5 years.

The Bottom Line

Maintaining a swimming pool demands effort and regular servicing, varying by pool type and cleaning system. Each pool type offers its own set of advantages and challenges, from above-ground pools needing frequent cleanings to in-ground pools requiring occasional repairs. Ultimately, homeowners should weigh the pros and cons of each pool type to find the best fit for their capabilities and budget.

