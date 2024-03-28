OurBus Inc: America's Favorite Bus Service Launches in Canada

OurBus launches its Toronto <> Ottawa route with affordable rides that are too good to miss

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 28, 2024 / In an exciting development for intercity transportation in North America, OurBus, the U.S.-based bus service known for its high rider satisfaction rates and focus on technology-enabled ease of travel, is launching its first full-fledged route on Canadian soil. This move not only marks a significant milestone for OurBus but also introduces Canadians to America's most loved bus service, with more than 10,000 five-star reviews on Google and TrustPilot, that has revolutionized travel comfort and accessibility.









A warm welcome to Canada

OurBus's move into Canada begins with a highly anticipated route connecting Toronto, ON, Scarborough, ON, Whitby, ON, Kingston, ON, and finally, Ottawa, ON. This strategic route is a testament to OurBus's commitment to serving the travel needs of riders, offering them a seamless, comfortable, and affordable travel experience.

A word from our leaders

Axel Hellman, SVP - Lines at OurBus, shared his vision about the new venture: "We look forward to welcoming new customers in the Ottawa region and learning about their travel needs. Over the coming months, we are also going to explore additional potential routes, including an Ottawa to New York direct service, something that has not been offered since the 1980s."

Route details and schedule

The inaugural route, launched on Thursday, March 14th, will feature a schedule catering to both one-way and round-trip passengers. One bus a day will run from Mondays to Thursdays, with two round trips on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. This route will be operated by Coach Western Inc., an experienced operator based in Markham, ensuring the high standard of service OurBus passengers have come to expect across more than 300 destinations in America.

Bus stop locations:

Toronto: 8 York Street, near Union Station

Scarborough: Scarborough Town Center

Whitby: 1601 Stellar Drive

Kingston: 1165 Division Street, at McDonalds

Ottawa: 33 George Street

Ease of booking and stellar rider support

With the schedule set to go live soon, OurBus invites you to stay tuned for the exact dates. Meanwhile, travelers can look forward to easy booking via the OurBus app, the industry's most flexible cancelation policy, and the promise of best-in-the-industry rider support, including real-time chats and easy rescheduling for a hassle-free travel experience.

Join us on this journey

OurBus embarks on this new journey, with the hope to connect riders in Canada to places and people they love. Enjoy the convenience, affordability, and unmatched rider support that have made OurBus America's most loved bus service, one that is now available to all Canadians.

For more information on the route and the schedule, click here: https://bit.ly/49dcYkz. Now boarding from Toronto, Scarborough, Whitby, Kingston, to Ottawa. We welcome you on board to experience the joy of travel with OurBus.

