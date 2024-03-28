A position paper from Solar Industry Regions Europe (SIRE) says a balance must be struck between protecting the European solar market and reaching the market objectives of the energy transition. SIRE - a network of seven European regions, covering Austria, Czechia, France, Germany and Italy - said in a new paper that swift action is needed from the European Union to support European PV manufacturers. SIRE said in its latest position paper that "recent trends underscore significant challenges that continue to threaten the industry's viability. " These include the European Union's reliance on ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...