Donnerstag, 28.03.2024
ACCESSWIRE
28.03.2024 | 17:38
AEG and California State University Dominguez Hills Host "Women in Technology" Panel To Help Prepare Women for Tech Careers

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 28, 2024 / Technology continues to transform the workforce raising fundamental questions about how to better prepare women for career opportunities in the tech industry.

To help students better understand the tech landscape, on Tuesday, March 26, AEG in partnership with California State University Dominguez Hills, in Carson, CA, hosted a "Women in Technology" Panel, where over 45 female students had a chance to learn from top women leaders about what it takes to successfully navigate careers in the industry.

The panel discussion was moderated by Jennifer Larock, VP, Ticketing Strategy at AXS, and featured a lineup of inspirational women. Each panelist brought a wealth of experience to the discussion, offering invaluable advice based on their own journeys, a glimpse into the diversity of tech-related jobs and insights about the types of skills needed to build a tech career.

The panelists included:

  • Jackie Slope, VP Business Intelligence & Dig Analytics, AEG GT Bus Tech & Data
  • Sahra Roberts, Director Privacy & Consumer Data, AEG
  • Alana Olschwang, PhD, Associate Vice President, University Effectiveness, Planning, and Analytics California State University, Dominguez Hills
  • Maryam Maleki, Associate Professor, Systems Engineering California State University, Dominguez Hills

"AEG is proud to partner with Cal State University Dominguez Hills during Women's History Month to provide female students with the information they need to succeed in the ever-changing tech industry," said Christina Tulfo, Manager, Supplier Diversity, AEG. "The goal of this day was to inform students about the variety of opportunities and experiences available to them."

Following the panel discussion, students participated in a job fair led by AEG's Manager, Talent Acquisition, April Barfield, in conjunction with LA-Tech, a nonprofit coalition founded by the Los Angeles area tech community to expand economic opportunity for LA's under-served communities. The job fair provided students with insights into current job openings and upcoming opportunities within the organization.

Speakers on AEG and California State University Dominguez Hills' "Women In Technology" Panel.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from AEG on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: AEG
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/aeg
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: AEG



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
