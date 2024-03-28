Everest Global Plc - Issue of Shares in relation to the Acquisition of Precious Link (UK) Limited

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 28

28 March 2024

Everest Global plc

("Everest" or the "Company")

Issue of Shares in relation to the Acquisition of Precious Link (UK) Limited

Following the announcement on 10 January 2024, whereby the Company announced the completion of the acquisition of the entire share capital of Precious Link (UK) Limited ("Precious Link") and the subsequent issue of 12,500,000 new ordinary shares of £0.02 in the Company, to be issued to PI Distribution Investment Ltd ("PI") as consideration ("Consideration Shares"), the Company further announces that due to an internal restructure of the vendors affairs, PI has assigned the Consideration Shares due to it to Mr Feng Chen, and signed all relevant and required indemnities in favour of, Mr Feng Chen. Mr Feng Chen was the Ultimate Beneficial Owner of PI. As a result, the Consideration Shares are being issued to Mr Feng Chen.

From the date of issue of the Consideration Shares being 27 March 2024, the total number of Ordinary Shares in issue with voting rights in the Company is 77,388,855 ("Total Voting Rights"). No shares are held in treasury. From 27 March 2024, the Total Voting Rights figure may now be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculation by which they may determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

The Company intends to apply to the Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") for the Consideration Shares to be admitted to the Official List of the FCA (by way of a standard listing under Chapter 14 of the listing rules published by the FCA under section 73A of the FSMA as amended from time to time) and to the London Stock Exchange Group plc ("London Stock Exchange") for such the Consideration Shares to be admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange's main market for listed securities ("Admission"). The Company will make a further announcement regarding the Admission of these Consideration Shares in due course.

The Directors of the Company take responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

For further information please contact the following: