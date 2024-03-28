Two new directors strengthen the Board of Directors

The Azur Selection (ISIN: GRS528003007 Ticker: MLAZR), announces that all the resolutions of its Extraordinary General Meeting, held on 28 March at the company's head office in Voula (Greece), have been adopted.

As a result, the company's board of directors welcomes two new directors, Mr. Ioannidis, and Mr. Alikaniotis, bringing the number of directors to 4.

Mr. Georges Arvanitakis, Chairman of The Azur Selection comments: "We are very pleased to welcome Mr. Ioannidis and Mr. Alikaniotis to our Board of Directors. Their experience and commitment to excellence, innovation, and continuous growth will enhance the combination of strategic vision, leadership, and customer-centric focus to every Azur Selection's ambitious project."

Mr. Ioannidis is a serial entrepreneur focusing on the Hospitality and Real Estate Industry and possessing a strong background in hotel management and property development. During his professional career he has demonstrated the ability to successfully develop and manage various real estate assets. With a keen eye for market trends and a results-driven approach, he has founded and managed multiple successful ventures in the hospitality and real estate industry. He has identified and capitalized on lucrative investment opportunities in real estate assets and implemented strategic initiatives to maximize profitability and operational efficiency.

Mr. Alikaniotis is a highly motivated and results-driven professional with extensive experience in real estate development, project management and entrepreneurship. He has a proven ability to manage projects from conception to completion with a strong focus on customer satisfaction. His professional experience includes the role of a Real Estate Developer in collaboration with architects, contractors, and local authorities. He has successfully managed the development of commercial projects, overseeing teams of up to 100 professionals.

The Board of Directors is now composed as follows:

Mr. Georgios Arvanitakis, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Mr. Konstantinos Maridakis, Non executive member

Mr. Panagiotis Ioannidis, Non executive member

Mr. Athanasios Alikaniotis, Non executive member

About The Azur Selection:

The Azur Selection is a leading Greek company specializing in the ownership, operation, development, and management of hotel and entertainment facilities. With a portfolio of several successful hotels in Greece, The Azur Selection has become synonymous with excellence in the hospitality industry. Since 2022, the company has been listed on the Access+ market of Euronext Paris under the code GRS528003007 and mnemonic code MLAZR.

https://www.azurselection.com/about-azur

