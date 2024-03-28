Lancashire Holdings Ltd - Notice of AGM

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 28

LANCASHIRE HOLDINGS LIMITED

28 March 2024

Hamilton, Bermuda

Notice of 2024 AGM and Publication of 2023 Annual Report

Lancashire Holdings Limited (the "Company") will hold its 2024 Annual General Meeting ("AGM") on Wednesday 1 May 2024 commencing at 12:30pm (Bermuda time) at its head office, Power House, 7 Par-la-Ville Road, Hamilton HM 11, Bermuda. Shareholders are able to attend in person or via a dedicated telephone conference line as detailed in the Notice of the AGM (the "AGM Notice"). Shareholders entered on the register of members at the close of business on 24 April 2024 (the "Record Date") will be entitled to attend and vote at the meeting (in line with requirements detailed in the AGM Notice).

Shareholders are strongly encouraged to appoint the Chair of the meeting as their proxy to ensure that their vote is counted. The AGM Notice, and the annual report and accounts for the year ended 31 December 2023 (the "Annual Report") were posted to Shareholders on 28 March 2024.

Pursuant to Listing Rule 9.6.1R, copies of the Annual Report and AGM Notice have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for public inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

A copy of the Annual Report is also available on the Company's website at www.lancashiregroup.com/en/investors

For further information, please contact:

Lancashire Holdings Limited Christopher Head +44 20 7264 4145 chris.head@lancashiregroup.com Jelena Bjelanovic +44 20 7264 4066 jelena.bjelanovic@lancashiregroup.com

About Lancashire

Lancashire, through its UK and Bermuda-based operating subsidiaries, is a provider of global specialty insurance and reinsurance products.

Lancashire's common shares trade on the premium segment of the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol LRE. Lancashire has its head office and registered office at Power House, 7 Par-la-Ville Road, Hamilton HM 11, Bermuda.

The Bermuda Monetary Authority is the Group Supervisor of the Lancashire Group.

For more information, please visit Lancashire's website at www.lancashiregroup.com .

This release contains information, which may be of a price sensitive nature that Lancashire is making public in a manner consistent with the UK Market Abuse Regulation and other regulatory obligations. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 4.45pm GMT on 28 March 2024.

NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

