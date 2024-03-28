Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 28.03.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
Spezial am Donnerstag: Rallye II. - Neuer Anstoß, News und was die Börsencommunity jetzt nicht verpassen will…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1CT6Y | ISIN: GB00B60BD277 | Ticker-Symbol: 49S
Tradegate
28.03.24
12:55 Uhr
0,360 Euro
+0,009
+2,56 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SUPERDRY PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SUPERDRY PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,3040,34818:56
0,3090,34518:17
Dow Jones News
28.03.2024 | 18:10
149 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Superdry plc: Response to announcement by Julian Dunkerton

DJ Superdry plc: Response to announcement by Julian Dunkerton 

Superdry plc (SDRY) 
Superdry plc: Response to announcement by Julian Dunkerton 
28-March-2024 / 16:38 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY IN, INTO OR FROM ANY 
JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF THAT JURISDICTION. 
THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION AS STIPULATED UNDER ARTICLE 7 OF THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATIONS (EU) NO. 
596/2014 AS INCORPORATED INTO UK DOMESTIC LAW BY VIRTUE OF THE EUROPEAN UNION (WITHDRAWAL) ACT 2018. UPON THE 
PUBLICATION OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT VIA A REGULATORY INFORMATION SERVICE, THIS INSIDE INFORMATION WILL BE CONSIDERED TO BE 
IN THE PUBLIC DOMAIN. 
28 March 2024 
Superdry plc 
("Superdry" or the "Company") 
Response to announcement by Julian Dunkerton 
The Company notes today's announcement from Julian Dunkerton that he does not intend to make an offer for Superdry and, 
as a result, confirms that the Company is no longer in an offer period. 
Following a period of engagement, the Transaction Committee and Julian Dunkerton have, together, concluded that a 
takeover offer from Julian Dunkerton for Superdry is unlikely to deliver an outcome for shareholders, or stakeholders 
more broadly, that the Transaction Committee and Julian Dunkerton are confident can be executed in the context of the 
Company's ongoing work on its turnaround plan and material cost saving options. 
However, the Company remains in discussions with Julian Dunkerton in respect of alternative structures, including a 
possible equity raise fully underwritten by Julian Dunkerton, which would provide additional liquidity headroom for the 
Company's turnaround plan. It is expected that any equity raise would be at a very material discount to the current 
share price, require shareholder approval of a Rule 9 waiver (as referred in Note 1 of the Notes on Dispensations from 
Rule 9 of the Code) and be conditional on a de-listing of the Company. 
A further announcement will be made as appropriate. There can be no certainty that a transaction with Julian Dunkerton 
will be agreed. 
The person responsible for releasing this announcement is Jennifer Richardson, General Counsel & Company Secretary. 
Enquiries 
Superdry 
Peter Sj?lander, Chairman           +44 (0) 1242 586747 
 
Peel Hunt LLP (Financial Adviser to Superdry) 
George Sellar 
Michael Nicholson 
                        +44 (0) 2074 188900 
Andrew Clark 
Edward Lowe 
 
Brunswick Group LLP (Financial PR) 
                        +44 (0) 207 4045959 
Tim Danaher

This announcement is not intended to, and does not, constitute, represent or form part of any offer, invitation or solicitation of an offer to purchase, otherwise acquire, subscribe for, sell or otherwise dispose of any securities or the solicitation of any vote or approval in any jurisdiction whether pursuant to this announcement or otherwise.

The distribution of this announcement in jurisdictions outside the UK may be restricted by law and therefore persons into whose possession this announcement comes should inform themselves about, and observe, such restrictions. Any failure to comply with the restrictions may constitute a violation of the securities law of any such jurisdiction.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00B60BD277 
Category Code: OTT 
TIDM:      SDRY 
LEI Code:    213800GAQMT2WL7BW361 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  312687 
EQS News ID:  1870261 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1870261&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 28, 2024 12:38 ET (16:38 GMT)

Großer Dividenden-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl
Der kostenlose Dividenden-Report zeigt ganz genau, wo Sie in diesem Jahr zuschlagen können. Das sind die Favoriten von Börsenprofi Dr. Dennis Riedl
Jetzt hier klicken
© 2024 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.