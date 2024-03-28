Anzeige
Donnerstag, 28.03.2024
Spezial am Donnerstag: Rallye II. - Neuer Anstoß, News und was die Börsencommunity jetzt nicht verpassen will…
WKN: A0B585 | ISIN: FR0004180578 | Ticker-Symbol: 9RS
München
28.03.24
08:16 Uhr
37,650 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
28.03.2024 | 18:10
Sword Group: H2 2023 Report of the Liquidity Agreement


Sword Group - H2 Report of the Liquidity Agreement contracted with ODDO BHF from 01/07/2023 au 31/12/2023



Under the liquidity contract awarded by Sword Group to ODDO BHF, as of 31/12/2023, the following resources appeared on the account of liquidity:

8,959 shares

€359,040

- Number of transactions executed during the semester at purchase: 1,116

- Number of transactions executed during the semester on sale: 1,080

- Volume exchanged over the semester upon purchase: 34,943 shares for an amount of €1,319,183

- Volume exchanged over the semester for sale: 38,733 shares for an amount of €1,455,889

As a reminder, during the last balance sheet of 30/06/2023, the following resources appeared in the liquidity account:

12,749 shares

€353,334

The implementation of the liquidity contract is carried out in accordance with AMF Decision No. 2018-01 dated July 2, 2018, establishing liquidity contracts on equity securities as accepted market practice.

About Sword Group

Sword has 3,000+ IT/Digital & Software specialists present in 50+ countries to accompany you in the growth of your organisation in the digital age.

As a leader in technological and digital transformation, Sword has a solid reputation in software publishing and in complex IT & business project management.

Sword optimises your processes and enhances your data.

Calendrier
25/04/24 | 2024 First Quarter Revenue
29/04/24 | Annual General Meeting 2023 Accounts

Contact

Attachment

  • SwordGroup_H2 2023 Report of the Liquidity Agreement_V280324 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/f68dd3e3-7cb1-45b7-89d7-7605f143aca7)

© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
