Sword Group: Availability of the 2023 Financial Report

According to the current regulations, Sword Group announces that its 2023 Financial Report has been made available to the public.



It was sent to the Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier



Dividend

€1.7 gross per shre

Pending approval at the Annual General Meeting on April 29.

Ex-date: April 30, 2024 - Payment: May 3, 2024

Calendar

25/04/24 | 2024 First Quarter Revenue

18/07/24 | 2024 Second Quarter Revenue

