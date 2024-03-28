Sword Group: Information on the Number of Shares and Voting Rights at 29/02/2024

INFORMATION ON THE NUMBER OF SHARES AND VOTING RIGHTS AT 29/02/2024
Total Number of Shares: 9,544,965
Number of theoretical voting rights: 9,544,965
Number of exercisable voting rights: 9,398,264
Dividend
€1.7 gross per shre
Pending approval at the Annual General Meeting on April 29.
Ex-date: April 30, 2024 - Payment: May 3, 2024
Calendar
25/04/24 | 2024 First Quarter Revenue
18/07/24 | 2024 Second Quarter Revenue
