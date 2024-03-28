Anzeige
Donnerstag, 28.03.2024
Spezial am Donnerstag: Rallye II. - Neuer Anstoß, News und was die Börsencommunity jetzt nicht verpassen will…
WKN: A0B585 | ISIN: FR0004180578 | Ticker-Symbol: 9RS
München
28.03.24
08:16 Uhr
37,650 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SWORD GROUP SE Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SWORD GROUP SE 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
37,25038,05018:55
37,50037,80018:55
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
28.03.2024 | 18:10
106 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Sword Group: Information on the Number of Shares and Voting Rights at 29/02/2024


INFORMATION ON THE NUMBER OF SHARES AND VOTING RIGHTS AT 29/02/2024

Total Number of Shares: 9,544,965

Number of theoretical voting rights: 9,544,965

Number of exercisable voting rights: 9,398,264

Dividend
€1.7 gross per shre
Pending approval at the Annual General Meeting on April 29.
Ex-date: April 30, 2024 - Payment: May 3, 2024

Calendar
25/04/24 | 2024 First Quarter Revenue
18/07/24 | 2024 Second Quarter Revenue

About Sword Group

Sword has 3,000+ IT/Digital specialists present over 5 continents to accompany you in the growth of your organisation in the digital age.

As a leader in technological and digital transformation, Sword has a solid reputation in software publishing and in complex IT & business project management.

Sword optimises your processes and enhances your data.

Contact

Attachment

  • Sword Group SE Number of Shares & voting Rights published on 28032024 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/b57fb061-adb5-4cd8-b2b5-7801b5e58d90)

