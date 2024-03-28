DJ Affluent Medical announces coverage initiation of its stock by TP ICAP Midcap.

Affluent Medical Affluent Medical announces coverage initiation of its stock by TP ICAP Midcap. 28-March-2024 / 17:45 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- PRESS RELEASE Affluent Medical announces coverage initiation of its stock by TP ICAP Midcap Aix-en-Provence, 28 March 2024 - 5:45 pm - Affluent Medical (ISIN: FR0013333077 - Ticker: AFME), a French clinical-phase MedTech company specializing in the international development and industrialization of innovative medical prostheses, announces today that TP ICAP Midcap has initiated coverage of its stock. TP ICAP Midcap began covering the stock with a study entitled "Du baume au coeur" ("Heart-Warming"), published on 27 March 2024. In this study, TP ICAP Midcap recommended buying the stock, with a target price of EUR3.20, representing a potential upside of 87% compared with the closing price on 26 March 2024. This initiation completes the coverage of Affluent Medical's stock and adds to the financial analyst consensus alongside Invest Securities, Kepler Cheuvreux, and Portzamparc BNP Paribas Group. About Affluent Medical Affluent Medical is a French MedTech company, founded by Truffle Capital, with the ambition to become a global leader in the treatment of structural heart diseases, which are the world's leading cause of mortality, and urinary incontinence, which currently affects one in four adults. Affluent Medical develops next-generation, mini-invasive, innovative, adjustable, and biomimetic implants to restore critical physiological functions. The product candidates developed by the Company are currently all in clinical studies. Subject to raising the necessary funds to finance its strategy and to positive results from ongoing clinical studies, the Company's ambition is to gradually commercialize its products early 2026. For more information, visit www.affluentmedical.com Contacts: AFFLUENT MEDICAL SEITOSEI.ACTIFIN Financial communications / press relations Sébastien Ladet Ghislaine GASPARETTO / Jennifer JULLIA Chief Executive Officer +33 (0)6 21 10 49 24 / +33 (0)1 56 88 11 19 investor@affluentmedical.com ghislaine.gasparetto@seitosei-actifin.com / jennifer.jullia@seitosei-actifin.com MC SERVICES AG PRIMATICE Media relations Europe Media relations France Thomas Roborel de Climens Caroline Bergmann / Kirsten RÜHL +33 (0)6 78 12 97 95 +49 (0)211 529252 20 / +49 (0)211 529252 16 thomasdeclimens@primatice.com affluent@mc-services.eu

Regulatory filing PDF file File: 20240328_Affluent Medical_PR_TP ICAP coverage initiation

=------------------------------------------------------------------ Language: English Company: Affluent Medical 320 avenue Archimède, Les pléiades III Bâtiment B 13100 Aix en Provence France France Phone: +33 4 42 95 12 20 E-mail: jerome.geoffroy@affluentmedical.com Internet: https://www.affluentmedical.com/ ISIN: FR0013333077 Euronext Ticker: AFME AMF Category: Inside information / Other releases EQS News ID: 1870199 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1870199 28-March-2024 CET/CEST

March 28, 2024 12:45 ET (16:45 GMT)