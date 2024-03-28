Anzeige
Donnerstag, 28.03.2024
Spezial am Donnerstag: Rallye II. - Neuer Anstoß, News und was die Börsencommunity jetzt nicht verpassen will…
WKN: A2QMAV | ISIN: JE00BMDZN391 | Ticker-Symbol: 8D7
Frankfurt
28.03.24
08:22 Uhr
2,578 Euro
-0,004
-0,15 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
TP ICAP GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TP ICAP GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,5742,73818:57
Dow Jones News
28.03.2024 | 18:16
166 Leser
Affluent Medical announces coverage initiation of its stock by TP ICAP Midcap.

DJ Affluent Medical announces coverage initiation of its stock by TP ICAP Midcap. 

Affluent Medical 
Affluent Medical announces coverage initiation of its stock by TP ICAP Midcap. 
28-March-2024 / 17:45 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
PRESS RELEASE 
 
 
 
 
Affluent Medical announces coverage initiation 
of its stock by TP ICAP Midcap 
 
Aix-en-Provence, 28 March 2024 - 5:45 pm - Affluent Medical (ISIN: FR0013333077 - Ticker: AFME), a French 
clinical-phase MedTech company specializing in the international development and industrialization of innovative 
medical prostheses, announces today that TP ICAP Midcap has initiated coverage of its stock. 
 
 
TP ICAP Midcap began covering the stock with a study entitled "Du baume au coeur" ("Heart-Warming"), published on 27 
March 2024. In this study, TP ICAP Midcap recommended buying the stock, with a target price of EUR3.20, representing a 
potential upside of 87% compared with the closing price on 26 March 2024. 
 
This initiation completes the coverage of Affluent Medical's stock and adds to the financial analyst consensus 
alongside Invest Securities, Kepler Cheuvreux, and Portzamparc BNP Paribas Group. 
 
About Affluent Medical 
Affluent Medical is a French MedTech company, founded by Truffle Capital, with the ambition to become a global leader 
in the treatment of structural heart diseases, which are the world's leading cause of mortality, and urinary 
incontinence, which currently affects one in four adults. 
Affluent Medical develops next-generation, mini-invasive, innovative, adjustable, and biomimetic implants to restore 
critical physiological functions. The product candidates developed by the Company are currently all in clinical 
studies. 
Subject to raising the necessary funds to finance its strategy and to positive results from ongoing clinical studies, 
the Company's ambition is to gradually commercialize its products early 2026. 
For more information, visit www.affluentmedical.com 
 
Contacts: 
AFFLUENT MEDICAL       SEITOSEI.ACTIFIN 
               Financial communications / press relations 
Sébastien Ladet        Ghislaine GASPARETTO / Jennifer JULLIA 
Chief Executive Officer    +33 (0)6 21 10 49 24 / +33 (0)1 56 88 11 19 
investor@affluentmedical.com ghislaine.gasparetto@seitosei-actifin.com / jennifer.jullia@seitosei-actifin.com 
               MC SERVICES AG 
PRIMATICE 
               Media relations Europe 
Media relations France 
Thomas Roborel de Climens   Caroline Bergmann / Kirsten RÜHL 
+33 (0)6 78 12 97 95 
               +49 (0)211 529252 20 / +49 (0)211 529252 16 
thomasdeclimens@primatice.com 
               affluent@mc-services.eu

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Regulatory filing PDF file File: 20240328_Affluent Medical_PR_TP ICAP coverage initiation 

=------------------------------------------------------------------ 
Language:    English 
Company:     Affluent Medical 
         320 avenue Archimède, Les pléiades III Bâtiment B 
         13100 Aix en Provence France 
         France 
Phone:      +33 4 42 95 12 20 
E-mail:     jerome.geoffroy@affluentmedical.com 
Internet:    https://www.affluentmedical.com/ 
ISIN:      FR0013333077 
Euronext Ticker: AFME 
AMF Category:  Inside information / Other releases 
EQS News ID:   1870199 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1870199 28-March-2024 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1870199&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 28, 2024 12:45 ET (16:45 GMT)

