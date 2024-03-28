Anzeige
Donnerstag, 28.03.2024
Spezial am Donnerstag: Rallye II. - Neuer Anstoß, News und was die Börsencommunity jetzt nicht verpassen will…
WKN: 853152 | ISIN: FR0000125585
RALLYE S.A.: Restructuring of Casino Liquidation of holding companies

RALLYE S.A. 
RALLYE S.A.: Restructuring of Casino Liquidation of holding companies 
28-March-2024 / 18:06 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
RALLYE    FONCIÈRE EURIS FINATIS EURIS

Restructuring of Casino

Liquidation of holding companies

Paris, 28 March 2024

Rallye, Foncière Euris, Finatis and Euris acknowledge the effective completion of Casino's financial restructuring on 27 March 2024. Following this restructuring, Rallye holds approximately 0.1% of Casino's share capital and has therefore lost control.

As indicated in the press release dated 27 February 2024, Rallye, Foncière Euris, Finatis and Euris have therefore requested the termination of their safeguard plan and the opening of compulsory liquidation proceedings. In this context, the safeguard plan of each of these companies will be terminated.

Rallye, Foncière Euris and Finatis will request the suspension of the listing of their shares and other listed instruments issued by them, with effect from the opening of the compulsory liquidation proceedings. It is not anticipated that trading will resume and the shares and other listed instruments should be delisted as part of the compulsory liquidation proceedings.

_________________________________________________________________________________________

Press contact: PLEAD

Étienne Dubanchet +33 6 62 70 09 43 etienne.dubanchet@plead.fr

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Regulatory filing PDF file File: Communiqué holdings 28 mars 2024 ENG 

=---------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     RALLYE S.A. 
         103 rue la Boétie 
         75008 Paris 
         France 
Phone:      01 44 71 14 00 
Internet:    http://www.rallye.fr/ 
ISIN:      FR0000060618 
Euronext Ticker: RAL 
AMF Category:  Inside information / Other releases 
EQS News ID:   1870293 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1870293 28-March-2024 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1870293&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 28, 2024 13:06 ET (17:06 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
