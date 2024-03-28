DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 28-March-2024 / 17:07 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 28 March 2024 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of its ordinary shares of GBP0.001 each on the London Stock Exchange from Numis Securities Limited ("Deutsche Numis") as part of its buy-back announced on 7 March 2024: Date of purchase: 28 March 2024 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 250,000 Highest price paid per share: 45.30p Lowest price paid per share: 43.50p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 44.5497p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 358,593,191 ordinary shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (358,593,191) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 44.5497p 250,000

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading purchased price Time) number venue (GBp share) 2728 45.30 10:06:09 00069398320TRLO0 XLON 10348 45.30 10:58:03 00069399601TRLO0 XLON 8860 45.30 10:58:03 00069399602TRLO0 XLON 4524 45.30 10:58:09 00069399609TRLO0 XLON 10476 45.30 10:58:09 00069399610TRLO0 XLON 2654 45.30 10:58:09 00069399611TRLO0 XLON 1149 45.30 10:58:12 00069399613TRLO0 XLON 8851 45.30 10:58:12 00069399614TRLO0 XLON 1578 45.30 10:58:12 00069399615TRLO0 XLON 14724 45.30 10:58:17 00069399617TRLO0 XLON 2736 45.30 10:58:17 00069399618TRLO0 XLON 11904 45.00 11:06:21 00069399866TRLO0 XLON 5873 45.00 11:22:24 00069400350TRLO0 XLON 5511 45.00 11:22:24 00069400351TRLO0 XLON 506 45.00 11:22:24 00069400352TRLO0 XLON 1290 45.00 11:36:18 00069400720TRLO0 XLON 13266 45.00 11:36:18 00069400721TRLO0 XLON 12645 44.50 15:08:04 00069407625TRLO0 XLON 671 44.30 15:08:04 00069407626TRLO0 XLON 5497 44.30 15:08:07 00069407630TRLO0 XLON 10166 44.30 15:12:16 00069407823TRLO0 XLON 11783 44.30 15:12:16 00069407825TRLO0 XLON 11698 44.30 15:12:16 00069407827TRLO0 XLON 12122 44.00 15:14:39 00069407979TRLO0 XLON 11643 44.00 15:25:39 00069408942TRLO0 XLON 50000 44.00 15:27:59 00069409006TRLO0 XLON 2772 43.50 15:47:28 00069409932TRLO0 XLON 4565 43.50 16:24:49 00069411915TRLO0 XLON 9460 43.50 16:24:49 00069411916TRLO0 XLON

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

