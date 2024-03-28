Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 28.03.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
Spezial am Donnerstag: Rallye II. - Neuer Anstoß, News und was die Börsencommunity jetzt nicht verpassen will…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 | Ticker-Symbol: FCA
Frankfurt
28.03.24
15:29 Uhr
0,515 Euro
-0,010
-1,90 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,5000,53519:00
Dow Jones News
28.03.2024 | 18:40
130 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
28-March-2024 / 17:07 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
 
28 March 2024 
Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of 
its ordinary shares of GBP0.001 each on the London Stock Exchange from Numis Securities Limited ("Deutsche Numis") as 
part of its buy-back announced on 7 March 2024: 
Date of purchase:               28 March 2024 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:      250,000 
Highest price paid per share:         45.30p 
Lowest price paid per share:          43.50p 
Volume weighted average price paid per share: 44.5497p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 358,593,191 ordinary shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (358,593,191) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume 
LSE      44.5497p                    250,000

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares     Transaction   Time of transaction (UK   Transaction reference    Trading 
purchased             price      Time)            number           venue 
                 (GBp share) 
2728               45.30       10:06:09          00069398320TRLO0      XLON 
10348               45.30       10:58:03          00069399601TRLO0      XLON 
8860               45.30       10:58:03          00069399602TRLO0      XLON 
4524               45.30       10:58:09          00069399609TRLO0      XLON 
10476               45.30       10:58:09          00069399610TRLO0      XLON 
2654               45.30       10:58:09          00069399611TRLO0      XLON 
1149               45.30       10:58:12          00069399613TRLO0      XLON 
8851               45.30       10:58:12          00069399614TRLO0      XLON 
1578               45.30       10:58:12          00069399615TRLO0      XLON 
14724               45.30       10:58:17          00069399617TRLO0      XLON 
2736               45.30       10:58:17          00069399618TRLO0      XLON 
11904               45.00       11:06:21          00069399866TRLO0      XLON 
5873               45.00       11:22:24          00069400350TRLO0      XLON 
5511               45.00       11:22:24          00069400351TRLO0      XLON 
506                45.00       11:22:24          00069400352TRLO0      XLON 
1290               45.00       11:36:18          00069400720TRLO0      XLON 
13266               45.00       11:36:18          00069400721TRLO0      XLON 
12645               44.50       15:08:04          00069407625TRLO0      XLON 
671                44.30       15:08:04          00069407626TRLO0      XLON 
5497               44.30       15:08:07          00069407630TRLO0      XLON 
10166               44.30       15:12:16          00069407823TRLO0      XLON 
11783               44.30       15:12:16          00069407825TRLO0      XLON 
11698               44.30       15:12:16          00069407827TRLO0      XLON 
12122               44.00       15:14:39          00069407979TRLO0      XLON 
11643               44.00       15:25:39          00069408942TRLO0      XLON 
50000               44.00       15:27:59          00069409006TRLO0      XLON 
2772               43.50       15:47:28          00069409932TRLO0      XLON 
4565               43.50       16:24:49          00069411915TRLO0      XLON 
9460               43.50       16:24:49          00069411916TRLO0      XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00BG0TPX62 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:     FCH 
LEI Code:   2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
Sequence No.: 312689 
EQS News ID:  1870283 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1870283&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 28, 2024 13:08 ET (17:08 GMT)

Großer Dividenden-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl
Der kostenlose Dividenden-Report zeigt ganz genau, wo Sie in diesem Jahr zuschlagen können. Das sind die Favoriten von Börsenprofi Dr. Dennis Riedl
Jetzt hier klicken
© 2024 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.