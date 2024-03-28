Anzeige
Donnerstag, 28.03.2024
Spezial am Donnerstag: Rallye II. - Neuer Anstoß, News und was die Börsencommunity jetzt nicht verpassen will…
WKN: A1CT6Y | ISIN: GB00B60BD277 | Ticker-Symbol: 49S
Tradegate
28.03.24
12:55 Uhr
0,360 Euro
+0,009
+2,56 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Dow Jones News
28.03.2024 | 18:55
236 Leser
Superdry plc: Director Change Update

DJ Superdry plc: Director Change Update 

Superdry plc (SDRY) 
Superdry plc: Director Change Update 
28-March-2024 / 17:24 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
28 March 2024 
 
Superdry plc 
("Superdry" or the "Company") 
 
Director Change Update 
 
 
Further to the Company's announcement on 26th January 2024 and as a result of the Julian Dunkerton announcement earlier 
today and the Board's ongoing discussions of alternative structures, Giles David is joining the main operational board 
of the Superdry business as interim Chief Financial Officer as of 1st April 2024, but not the PLC Board, at this stage, 
which is the logical operational approach in light of these ongoing discussions. 
 
For further information: 
Investor relations: 
Matthew Lee  investor.relations@superdry.com 44 (0) 1242 586747

Media enquiries 

Tim Danaher  superdry@brunswickgroup.com 44 (0) 207 4045959

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00B60BD277 
Category Code: BOA 
TIDM:      SDRY 
LEI Code:    213800GAQMT2WL7BW361 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  312691 
EQS News ID:  1870315 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1870315&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 28, 2024 13:24 ET (17:24 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
