Samba Digital, Inc Samba Digital, Inc: Samba Digital Launches an Artificial Intelligence Platform for Sports Organizations in Collaboration with Orange Business 28-March-2024 / 19:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Samba Digital Launches an Artificial Intelligence Platform for Sports Organizations in Collaboration with Orange Business Lisbon, Portugal - March 28, 2024, 6:00 PM: Samba Digital (ISIN PTDGL0AM0003, Mnemonic MLSMB), a global player in sports marketing, is delighted to announce the launch of its new artificial intelligence (AI) platform designed exclusively for sports organizations. This innovation marks a significant advancement in the field of sports marketing by offering a personalized Generative AI solution for content production. Developed in close collaboration with Orange Business, this platform is based on the Stable Diffusion environment, one of the most advanced and powerful machine learning models in the world. This cutting-edge technology enables the generation of high-quality images and videos from simple sets of words or texts. The most innovative aspect of this platform is its ability to be fed with photos and videos from sports organizations for which it holds the image rights. By simplifying and speeding up production processes, this platform promises to achieve unparalleled levels of creativity, efficiency, and quality. As stated in the press release on January 23, Samba Digital is making artificial intelligence a strong lever for development to serve its clients. AI will also progressively reduce production costs and improve operational processes. Frédéric Fausser, CEO of Samba Digital, states: "Samba Digital has always been driven by innovation and the search for effective solutions for its clients. In collaboration with Orange Business, we have developed a platform that not only simplifies content creation for sports organizations but also opens the door to an era of unprecedented personalization and creativity. We are thrilled to be able to support our first clients on this path, including football clubs such as Juventus and Chelsea." ABOUT SAMBA DIGITAL Founded in 2018 in the United States, Samba Digital assists clubs and players in the sports and eGaming industry with their internationalization strategy by developing their digital audiences worldwide. The company is present on four continents: America (USA and LATAM), Europe, Africa, and Asia. Samba Digital works with the biggest English football clubs (Liverpool, Tottenham, Manchester United, Chelsea...), French football (Ligue 1, PSG, OM, OL, AS Monaco...), Italian football (Serie A, Juventus, Napoli...), German football (Bundesliga, Eintracht, Bayern Munich...) and, since 2022, the Portuguese Primeira Liga. The company develops its expertise in many other sports such as basketball (Orlando Magic in the NBA and FIBA), rugby (World Rugby), golf (Ryder Cup), Formula 1, tennis (Roland-Garros, US Open, etc.). Based in Portugal, Samba Digital also owns Sports Translate and Sport Influencers, two platforms dedicated to the sports industry with over 300 translators and 5,000 influencers available worldwide. Sports Translate provides translation and adaptation of content in 50 languages and dialects and offers video subtitling and dubbing services. Samba Digital is the world's first sports marketing company to offer these diverse services with an economic model based on flexibility, no bank debt, and a comfortable cash position allowing it to self-finance its investments. Samba Digital is listed on Euronext Lisbon under ISIN PTDGL0AM0003, Mnemonic MLSMB. Company: Financial communication: SAMBA DIGITAL CapValue Frédéric FAUSSER Gilles BROQUELET frederic.fausser@sambadigital.com gbroquelet@capvalue.fr

