WKN: 906849 | ISIN: FR0000133308
Tradegate
28.03.24
17:53 Uhr
10,906 Euro
+0,100
+0,93 %
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
CAC-40
EURONEXT-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
ORANGE SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ORANGE SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
10,85610,93420:19
10,86810,92220:19
28.03.2024 | 19:31
Samba Digital, Inc: Samba Digital Launches an Artificial Intelligence Platform for Sports Organizations in Collaboration with Orange Business

Samba Digital, Inc 
Samba Digital, Inc: Samba Digital Launches an Artificial Intelligence Platform for Sports Organizations in 
Collaboration with Orange Business 
28-March-2024 / 19:00 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
Samba Digital Launches an Artificial Intelligence Platform for Sports Organizations in Collaboration with Orange 
Business 
 
 
Lisbon, Portugal - March 28, 2024, 6:00 PM: Samba Digital (ISIN PTDGL0AM0003, Mnemonic MLSMB), a global player in 
sports marketing, is delighted to announce the launch of its new artificial intelligence (AI) platform designed 
exclusively for sports organizations. This innovation marks a significant advancement in the field of sports marketing 
by offering a personalized Generative AI solution for content production. 
Developed in close collaboration with Orange Business, this platform is based on the Stable Diffusion environment, one 
of the most advanced and powerful machine learning models in the world. This cutting-edge technology enables the 
generation of high-quality images and videos from simple sets of words or texts. 
The most innovative aspect of this platform is its ability to be fed with photos and videos from sports organizations 
for which it holds the image rights. By simplifying and speeding up production processes, this platform promises to 
achieve unparalleled levels of creativity, efficiency, and quality. 
As stated in the press release on January 23, Samba Digital is making artificial intelligence a strong lever for 
development to serve its clients. AI will also progressively reduce production costs and improve operational processes. 
Frédéric Fausser, CEO of Samba Digital, states: "Samba Digital has always been driven by innovation and the search for 
effective solutions for its clients. In collaboration with Orange Business, we have developed a platform that not only 
simplifies content creation for sports organizations but also opens the door to an era of unprecedented personalization 
and creativity. We are thrilled to be able to support our first clients on this path, including football clubs such as 
Juventus and Chelsea." 
 
ABOUT SAMBA DIGITAL 
Founded in 2018 in the United States, Samba Digital assists clubs and players in the sports and eGaming industry with 
their internationalization strategy by developing their digital audiences worldwide. 
The company is present on four continents: America (USA and LATAM), Europe, Africa, and Asia. Samba Digital works with 
the biggest English football clubs (Liverpool, Tottenham, Manchester United, Chelsea...), French football (Ligue 1, 
PSG, OM, OL, AS Monaco...), Italian football (Serie A, Juventus, Napoli...), German football (Bundesliga, Eintracht, 
Bayern Munich...) and, since 2022, the Portuguese Primeira Liga. 
 
 
The company develops its expertise in many other sports such as basketball (Orlando Magic in the NBA and FIBA), rugby 
(World Rugby), golf (Ryder Cup), Formula 1, tennis (Roland-Garros, US Open, etc.). Based in Portugal, Samba Digital 
also owns Sports Translate and Sport Influencers, two platforms dedicated to the sports industry with over 300 
translators and 5,000 influencers available worldwide. Sports Translate provides translation and adaptation of content 
in 50 languages and dialects and offers video subtitling and dubbing services. 
Samba Digital is the world's first sports marketing company to offer these diverse services with an economic model 
based on flexibility, no bank debt, and a comfortable cash position allowing it to self-finance its investments. 
Samba Digital is listed on Euronext Lisbon under ISIN PTDGL0AM0003, Mnemonic MLSMB. 
 
 
Company:               Financial communication: 
SAMBA DIGITAL             CapValue 
Frédéric FAUSSER            Gilles BROQUELET 
frederic.fausser@sambadigital.com    gbroquelet@capvalue.fr

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Regulatory filing PDF file File: Samba Digital - CP lancement de offre IA - 28032024 EN 

=------------------------------------------------- 
Language:   English 
Company:   Samba Digital, Inc 
       14 NE 1st Avenue 
       33132 Miami 
       France 
Internet:   https://sambadigital.com/ 
ISIN:     PTDGL0AM0003 
AMF Category: Inside information / Other releases 
EQS News ID: 1870215 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1870215 28-March-2024 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1870215&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 28, 2024 14:00 ET (18:00 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
