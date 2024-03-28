Arizton Advisory & Intelligence: The Pressure Washer Market is Set to Reach $3.96 Billion by 2029, Offline Dominance & Online Expansion Creating Lucrative Market Opportunities - Arizton

CHICAGO, March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the global pressure washer market is growing at a CAGR of 4.32% during the forecast period.
Browse In-depth TOC on the Pressure Washer Market
481 - Pages
319 - Tables
114 - Figures
Pressure Washer Market Report Scope
Report Attributes
Details
Market Size (2029)
USD 3.96 Billion
Market Size (2023)
USD 3.07 Billion
CAGR (2023-2029)
4.32 %
Historic Year
2020-2022
Base Year
2023
Forecast Year
2024-2029
Market Segmentation
Type, Power Source, Operations, Output, End-User, Residential, Commercial & Industrial, Contract Cleaners, Distribution Channel, and Geography
Geographic Analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa
Market Dynamics
The global market for mobile pressure washers is experiencing significant growth momentum driven by increasing demand for efficiency across residential, commercial, and industrial sectors, coupled with advancements in AI and robotics technology. This surge is fueled by the expanding car washing industry, rising disposable incomes, and stringent cleanliness regulations across various industries. Mobile pressure washers are versatile tools for cleaning various surfaces such as furniture, walls, pavements, and even large structures like monuments. They excel in removing tough stains, oils, mud, algae, and other forms of dirt, making them indispensable in heavy industries. Their ability to conserve water makes them increasingly attractive, especially in light of growing environmental concerns. With ongoing research and development efforts, the technology behind mobile pressure washers continues to advance, promising even greater profitability and growth opportunities in the future.
In 2019, the travel & tourism industry experienced significant growth following a two-year low after the 2015 terrorist attacks in France. With almost 90 million tourists visiting the country in 2019, France is one of the most popular tourist destinations in the world. The growth of the travel & tourism industry can result in higher hospitality occupancy rates of approximately 75% on average. However, the revenue in the tourism industry declined by 40% in 2020 owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2023, tourist numbers are recovering, with tourism growing by 12.3% in the first quarter. The most significant increase came from luxury hotels, with occupancy rising by 31.4% compared with lower-cost accommodation rising by 2.7%. Tourism revenues in France increased to $5.9 billion in April from $4.3 billion in March of 2023. The expected rise in tourist traffic in the country during the forecast period is more likely to propel the need for a high number of hotels and guestrooms, restaurants, and other hospitality facilities, which is likely to drive the demand for pressure washers in the commercial segment.
Offline Distribution Channel Dominates Market Share, Online Distribution Channel Poised for Swift Expansion
The global offline pressure washer market to cross $2 billion by 2029.
The trend of selling these devices online is increasing, a significant share of pressure washer distribution takes place through specialty stores. Pressure washer producers harness specialty stores and supermarkets due to their personalized customer services. The staff in supermarkets and shops are educated about pressure washers, their modus operandi, and their usage. The staff, in turn, educates customers about these new products and helps them in the selection of these devices. For instance, Specialty stores are a company's own stores, such as Husqvarna, Deere & Co., Kärcher, and others, under which a company sells its own range of products. These stores are increasingly gaining popularity due to the personalized services that the company can provide to its customers. Various loyalty programs, customized discounts, and push notifications allow specialty stores to target customers directly and thereby increase their sales. Hence, this is likely to push the demand for pressure washers from specialty stores.
The global pressure washer online distribution market is growing at a CAGR of 4.87% during the forecast period. Online distribution players are being inundated with excessive data from IoT, driving the need to acquire expertise in the management of customer data. Moreover, there is still a gap in terms of understanding and incorporating the benefits of the knowledge that IoT presents. If leveraged, this can prove to be a valuable advantage and significantly impact sales. However, buyers are increasingly resorting to online channels to purchase used equipment, and this can largely work against the growth of the market during the forecast period.
As distributors expand their territory into new geographies, they are looking at incorporating multi-currency support and multi-lingual support apart from complying with data privacy legislation. It is expected that distributors and manufacturers may either enter direct-to-consumer e-commerce operations or via M&As in the future years.
The Pressure Washer Market Report Encompasses Crucial Data, Including:
CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) during the forecast period: This metric provides insights into the annual growth rate of the pressure washer market over the specified time frame.
Detailed information on growth drivers: The report offers in-depth information on the factors that will propel the pressure washer market growth from 2023 to 2029. This includes an analysis of various market influences.
Precise estimation of market size: Accurate assessments of the pressure washer market size and its contribution, focusing on key market segments.
Predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior: The report offers insights into anticipated trends and shifts in consumer behavior that are likely to impact the pressure washer market, helping businesses prepare for future market dynamics.
Geographical market growth: The report covers the development of the pressure washer market across different regions, including North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. This provides a comprehensive understanding of the market's global landscape.
Competitive landscape analysis: A thorough examination of the market's competitive landscape is presented, including detailed information about companies operating in the pressure washer market. This includes an overview of key players, their market share, strategies, and key developments.
Analysis of growth challenges: The report includes a comprehensive analysis of factors that may pose challenges to the growth of companies in the pressure washer market, providing a well-rounded view of the market dynamics.
Key Company Profiles
- Kärcher
- Nilfisk
- FNA Group
- Bosch
- Briggs & Stratton
- Annovi Reverberi
- STIHL
- Generac Power Systems
- Lavorwash
- Alkota
- Deere & Company
- Snow Joe + Sun Joe
- Stanley Black & Decker
- IPC
- Techtronic Industries (TTI)
- Husqvarna
- Koblenz
- SIMONIZ
- Koki Holdings
- Makita
- ANLU
- Greenworks Tools
- Mi-T-M Corporation
- Northern Tool + Equipment
- Vortex Industries
- Snap-on
- Troy-Bilt
- DuroMax
- RIDGID
- Yamaha
- Deluxe Cleaning Systems
- AVA of Norway
- WEN Products
- Westinghouse Electric
- BE Power Equipment
Market Segmentation
Type
- Mobile
- Stationery
Power Source
- Electric
- Gas
- Battery
- Others
Operations
- Hot Water
- Cold Water
Output
- 0-1,500 PSI
- 1,501-3,000 PSI
- 3,001-4,000 PSI
- Above 4,000 PSI
End-User
- Residential
- Commercial & Industrial
- Contract Cleaners
Residential
- Gardens
- Vehicles
- Swimming Pools & Large Patio Areas
- Bicycles
- Others
Commercial & Industrial
- Automobile
- Construction
- Public & Municipality
- Retail
- Hospitality
- Healthcare
- Agriculture
- Others
Contract Cleaners
Distribution Channel
- Offline
- Online
Geography
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- The UK
- Denmark
- Sweden
- Italy
- Spain
- The Rest of Europe
- North America
- The US
- Canada
- APAC
- China
- Japan
- Australia
- South Korea
- India
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- The Rest of APAC
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Argentina
- Chile
- Colombia
- The Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- GCC
- Turkey
- South Africa
- Egypt
- The Rest of the Middle East & Africa
Key Questions Answered in the Report:
How big is the pressure washer market?
What is the growth rate of the global pressure washer market?
Which region dominates the global pressure washer market share?
What are the significant pressure washer industry trends?
Who are the key players in the global pressure washer market?
