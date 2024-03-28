Unify Medical Announces Todd Rasmussen, MD, as Special Consultant for Its Military Initiatives

Unify Medical, Inc., a privately held, smart surgical visualization technology company, announced the appointment of experienced Air Force surgeon Dr. Todd Rasmussen as Special Consultant for its increasing medical military initiatives.

SCOTTSDALE, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / March 28, 2024 / Unify Medical, Inc., a privately held, smart surgical visualization technology company, announced the appointment of experienced Air Force surgeon Dr. Todd Rasmussen as Special Consultant for its increasing medical military initiatives.

Unify Medical Logo

A distinguished Air Force surgeon with 20 years of experience, Dr. Rasmussen is now a professor and vice-chair for Education in the Department of Surgery at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota. During his military career, Dr. Rasmussen completed deployed tours to Iraq, Afghanistan, and other parts of the world and initiated and led sizable translational research programs for the Department of Defense. His research and innovation have resulted in over 300 publications, an h-index of more than 55, and more than 10,000 citations. He also co-invented the REBOA catheter, a life-saving device.

"We are honored to have Dr. Rasmussen join Unify Medical's clinical team to provide valuable insight as we continue to pursue our medical military initiatives. His extensive research and innovation in addressing the clinical needs of the military is truly unique, and we are honored he will be collaborating with us moving forward," said Rick Kovach, CEO of Unify Medical. "We believe our military initiatives can become a transformational conduit for the military and contribute to saving lives. We look forward to Dr. Rasmussen's collaboration with Unify Medical."

Among other military awards, Dr. Rasmussen was presented with the Defense Superior Service Medal upon his retirement as Colonel in 2021. Utilizing his extensive background and expertise, he will provide strategic clinical advice toward Unify Medical's military initiatives, aligning with our vision of a future that enables surgeons with the ability to enhance patient care.

About Unify Medical, Inc.

Unify Medical develops surgical visualization technologies, including adapting technologies for medical military applications via its relationship with the U.S. Special Operations Command and CRADA agreement. The Company's first product is currently being utilized for microsurgery, spine, and related clinical applications. For more information, visit www.unifymedical.com.

