Intellihot, Inc. Releases 2024 Environmental Impact Report

Apart from quantifying the firm's presence across North America, Intellihot's Environmental Impact Report provides equivalency metrics to compare the effects of saving 12.3 billion pounds of CO2 emissions with intuitive examples. This year, Intellihot provides deeper insights into its modular product line, centered around its patented heat exchanger, and how such an approach ties into the firm's mission of intelligent consumption.

Having launched the world's first tankless heat pump water heater in 2023, Intellihot delves into energy usage data from the product's first-ever installation at a public school. By doing so, the report confirms the sustainability and cost-saving benefits of electrification for commercial properties. Moreover, the report sheds light on Intellihot's shipping and packaging efforts that help close the loop with their reusable and recyclable design.

With 103 full-time employees as of 2023, a manufacturing facility in Galesburg, and a corporate office in the Greater Chicago Area, Intellihot is committed to transforming the built environment with its sustainable solutions designed in the nation's heartland. "Intellihot's commitment to sustainability and creating efficient energy transformations for the climate is built into our organizational philosophy … we're building a team of Clim-Tech champions who are not only focused on intelligent consumption but passionate about it," says Intellihot's Director of Human Resources, Marissa Willits.

Read the full report here: Intellihot 2024 Environmental Impact Report

For information on how your company or building can greatly reduce its carbon emissions with a simple change in the boiler room, visit Intellihot.com emissions saving calculator.

About Intellihot

Intellihot is an innovative designer/manufacturer of built-environment systems that challenge legacy approaches for sustainability. Under the leadership of founder and CEO Sridhar (Sri) Deivasigamani, today Intellihot offers a range of tankless water heaters designed and built for commercial applications with a focus on sustainability, cost savings, and water quality safety. Winner of an Edison Award for Best New Product in 2022 & 2023, Intellihot serves the hospitality, restaurant, multi-family housing, senior living, commercial facility and plumbing industries. Intellihot has operations in suburban Chicago, Galesburg, Ill., and distributors across North America. Learn more at www.intellihot.com or by following the company on Twitter and LinkedIn.

