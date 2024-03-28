Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 28.03.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
Spezial am Donnerstag: Rallye II. - Neuer Anstoß, News und was die Börsencommunity jetzt nicht verpassen will…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 934515 | ISIN: FR0004007813 | Ticker-Symbol: 3GH
Frankfurt
28.03.24
17:15 Uhr
26,750 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
KAUFMAN & BROAD SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KAUFMAN & BROAD SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
26,75027,35020:23
Dow Jones News
28.03.2024 | 20:04
116 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Kaufman & Broad SA: AVAILABILITY OF THE 2023 UNIVERSAL REGISTRATION DOCUMENT

DJ Kaufman & Broad SA: AVAILABILITY OF THE 2023 UNIVERSAL REGISTRATION DOCUMENT 

Kaufman & Broad SA 
Kaufman & Broad SA: AVAILABILITY OF THE 2023 UNIVERSAL REGISTRATION DOCUMENT 
28-March-2024 / 19:32 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Press release 
 
availability of the 
2023 universal registration document 
 
 
Paris, March 28th, 2024 
 
Kaufman & Broad filed its 2023 Universal Registration Document 
 
Kaufman & Broad, a French national real estate developer, filled its 2023 Universal Registration Document, with the 
Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) on March 28, 2024. 
 
The Universal Registration Document is available free of charge and upon request at the office of Kaufman & Broad SA 
(17, quai Président Paul Doumer 92400 Courbevoie France) and on the websites of the Company (www.kaufmanbroad.fr) and 
the AMF (www.amf-france.org). 
 
The Universal Registration Document includes in particular: 
 
   -- The annual financial report; 
   -- The Board of Directors management report of the Company; 
   -- The Board of Directors report on the Company's Corporate Governance; 
   -- The resolutions to be submitted to the approval of the Annual General Meeting to be held 
on May, 6, 2024; 
   -- The fees of the statutory auditors. 
 
Next regular publication date: 
 
   -- April, 9, 2024 Publication of results for the first quarter of 2024 
   -- May, 6, 2024: Annual General Meeting. 
 
 
This press release is available at www.kaufmanbroad.fr 
 
 
About KAUFMAN & BROAD 
For more than 55 years, KAUFMAN & BROAD has been designing, developing, building and selling apartments, single-family 
homes in communities, managed housing, retail areas, business spaces and offices buildings. 
 
As a designer and a true urban builder alongside regional authorities to develop new neighbourhoods and major urban 
projects, KAUFMAN & BROAD is one of the first French Developers-Builders by the combination of its size, profitability 
and the strength of its brand. 
 
Let us create a more virtuous city together. 
 
For more information: www.kaufmanbroad.fr 
 
Contacts 
Chief Financial Officer 
Bruno Coche - 01 41 43 44 73 / infos-invest@ketb.com 
Press relations 
Primatice: Thomas de Climens - 06 78 12 97 95 / thomasdeclimens@primatice.fr 
Kaufman & Broad: Emmeline CACITTI - 06 72 42 66 24 / ecacitti@ketb.com

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Regulatory filing PDF file File: CP_de_mise_à_disposition_DEU2023 UK

1870331 28-March-2024 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1870331&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 28, 2024 14:33 ET (18:33 GMT)

Großer Dividenden-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl
Der kostenlose Dividenden-Report zeigt ganz genau, wo Sie in diesem Jahr zuschlagen können. Das sind die Favoriten von Börsenprofi Dr. Dennis Riedl
Jetzt hier klicken
© 2024 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.