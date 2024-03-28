DJ Kaufman & Broad SA: AVAILABILITY OF THE 2023 UNIVERSAL REGISTRATION DOCUMENT

Kaufman & Broad SA Kaufman & Broad SA: AVAILABILITY OF THE 2023 UNIVERSAL REGISTRATION DOCUMENT 28-March-2024 / 19:32 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Press release availability of the 2023 universal registration document Paris, March 28th, 2024 Kaufman & Broad filed its 2023 Universal Registration Document Kaufman & Broad, a French national real estate developer, filled its 2023 Universal Registration Document, with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) on March 28, 2024. The Universal Registration Document is available free of charge and upon request at the office of Kaufman & Broad SA (17, quai Président Paul Doumer 92400 Courbevoie France) and on the websites of the Company (www.kaufmanbroad.fr) and the AMF (www.amf-france.org). The Universal Registration Document includes in particular: -- The annual financial report; -- The Board of Directors management report of the Company; -- The Board of Directors report on the Company's Corporate Governance; -- The resolutions to be submitted to the approval of the Annual General Meeting to be held on May, 6, 2024; -- The fees of the statutory auditors. Next regular publication date: -- April, 9, 2024 Publication of results for the first quarter of 2024 -- May, 6, 2024: Annual General Meeting. This press release is available at www.kaufmanbroad.fr About KAUFMAN & BROAD For more than 55 years, KAUFMAN & BROAD has been designing, developing, building and selling apartments, single-family homes in communities, managed housing, retail areas, business spaces and offices buildings. As a designer and a true urban builder alongside regional authorities to develop new neighbourhoods and major urban projects, KAUFMAN & BROAD is one of the first French Developers-Builders by the combination of its size, profitability and the strength of its brand. Let us create a more virtuous city together. For more information: www.kaufmanbroad.fr Contacts Chief Financial Officer Bruno Coche - 01 41 43 44 73 / infos-invest@ketb.com Press relations Primatice: Thomas de Climens - 06 78 12 97 95 / thomasdeclimens@primatice.fr Kaufman & Broad: Emmeline CACITTI - 06 72 42 66 24 / ecacitti@ketb.com

