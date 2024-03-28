Anzeige
WKN: A2DRWD | ISIN: GB00BD2ZT390 | Ticker-Symbol: 6P9
Frankfurt
28.03.24
09:37 Uhr
2,380 Euro
+0,080
+3,48 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GLOBAL PORTS HOLDING PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GLOBAL PORTS HOLDING PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,3202,54021:48
28.03.2024 | 20:25
Global Ports Holding PLC: Holding(s) in Company

DJ Holding(s) in Company 

Global Ports Holding PLC (GPH) 
Holding(s) in Company 
28-March-2024 / 18:52 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 
1. Issuer Details 
ISIN 
GB00BD2ZT390 
Issuer Name 
GLOBAL PORTS HOLDING PLC 
UK or Non-UK Issuer 
Non-UK 
2. Reason for Notification 
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights 
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation 
Name 
Lullange Partners S.C.Sp 
City of registered office (if applicable) 
Howald 
Country of registered office (if applicable) 
Luxembourg 
4. Details of the shareholder 
Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above 
 
City of registered office (if applicable) 
 
Country of registered office (if applicable) 
 
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached 
28-Mar-2024 
6. Date on which Issuer notified 
28-Mar-2024 
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation 
                % of voting rights   % of voting rights through   Total of both Total number of 
.                attached to shares   financial instruments (total of in % (8.A +  voting rights held 
                (total of 8.A)     8.B 1 + 8.B 2)         8.B)     in issuer 
Resulting situation on the date 
on which threshold was crossed 10.980000       0.000000            10.980000   8395118 
or reached 
Position of previous 
notification (if applicable)

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares 

Class/Type of shares ISIN Number of direct voting Number of indirect voting % of direct voting  % of indirect voting 
code(if possible)     rights (DTR5.1)     rights (DTR5.2.1)     rights (DTR5.1)   rights (DTR5.2.1) 
GB00BD2ZT390       8395118         0             10.980000      0.000000 
Sub Total 8.A       8395118                      10.980000%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a)) 

Type of financial  Expiration Exercise/     Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the    % of voting 
instrument     date    conversion period instrument is exercised/converted             rights 
 
Sub Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b)) 

Type of financial    Expiration  Exercise/conversion  Physical or cash    Number of voting  % of voting 
instrument       date     period         settlement       rights       rights 
 
Sub Total 8.B2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary) 

Ultimate                 % of voting rights if  % of voting rights through    Total of both if it 
controlling  Name of controlled     it equals or is higher financial instruments if it   equals or is higher 
person    undertaking        than the notifiable   equals or is higher than the   than the notifiable 
                     threshold        notifiable threshold       threshold 
Alan Waxman  Sixth Street Partners   10.980000        0.000000             10.980000% 
       Management Company, L.P. 
Alan Waxman  Sixth Street TAO GenPar, 
(Chain 1)   L.P. 
Alan Waxman  TAO Finance 3, LLC     4.050000        0.000000             4.050000% 
(Chain 1) 
Alan Waxman  Sixth Street Specialty 
(Chain 2)   Lending Europe GenPar II, 
       L.P. 
Alan Waxman  Sixth Street Specialty   1.680000        0.000000             1.680000% 
(Chain 2)   Lending Europe II, L.P. 
Alan Waxman  Sixth Street Opportunities 
(Chain 3)   GenPar IV, L.P. 
Alan Waxman  Redwood IV Finance 3, LLC 5.250000        0.000000             5.250000% 
(Chain 3) 
       Lullange Partners, S.C.Sp 
Alan Waxman  (acting through its    10.980000        0.000000             10.980000% 
       general partner, Lullange 
       GP, S.? r.l.)

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

Lullange Partners, S.C.Sp and its general partner Lullange GP, S.à r.l. are each owned (i) 36.84% by TAO Finance 3, LLC, which is controlled by its manager, Sixth Street TAO GenPar, L.P., (ii) 15.31% by Sixth Street Specialty Lending Europe II, L.P., which is controlled by its general partner, Sixth Street Specialty Lending Europe GenPar II, L.P., and (iii) 47.85% by Redwood IV Finance 3, LLC, which is controlled by its manager, Sixth Street Opportunities GenPar IV, L.P.. Each of foregoing entities are ultimately indirectly controlled by Sixth Street Partners Management Company, L.P. Sixth Street Partners Management Company, L.P. is managed by its general partner, whose managing member is Alan Waxman. Mr. Waxman disclaims beneficial ownership of the shares that are the subject of this notification except to the extent of his pecuniary interest therein.

12. Date of Completion

28-Mar-2024

13. Place Of Completion

Howald, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00BD2ZT390 
Category Code: HOL 
TIDM:     GPH 
LEI Code:   213800BMNG6351VR5X06 
Sequence No.: 312696 
EQS News ID:  1870351 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1870351&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 28, 2024 14:52 ET (18:52 GMT)

