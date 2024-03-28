Global Ports Holding PLC: Holding(s) in Company

DJ Holding(s) in Company

Global Ports Holding PLC (GPH) Holding(s) in Company 28-March-2024 / 18:52 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 1. Issuer Details ISIN GB00BD2ZT390 Issuer Name GLOBAL PORTS HOLDING PLC UK or Non-UK Issuer Non-UK 2. Reason for Notification An acquisition or disposal of voting rights 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Name Lullange Partners S.C.Sp City of registered office (if applicable) Howald Country of registered office (if applicable) Luxembourg 4. Details of the shareholder Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above City of registered office (if applicable) Country of registered office (if applicable) 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached 28-Mar-2024 6. Date on which Issuer notified 28-Mar-2024 7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation % of voting rights % of voting rights through Total of both Total number of . attached to shares financial instruments (total of in % (8.A + voting rights held (total of 8.A) 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) 8.B) in issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed 10.980000 0.000000 10.980000 8395118 or reached Position of previous notification (if applicable)

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN Number of direct voting Number of indirect voting % of direct voting % of indirect voting code(if possible) rights (DTR5.1) rights (DTR5.2.1) rights (DTR5.1) rights (DTR5.2.1) GB00BD2ZT390 8395118 0 10.980000 0.000000 Sub Total 8.A 8395118 10.980000%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial Expiration Exercise/ Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the % of voting instrument date conversion period instrument is exercised/converted rights Sub Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial Expiration Exercise/conversion Physical or cash Number of voting % of voting instrument date period settlement rights rights Sub Total 8.B2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate % of voting rights if % of voting rights through Total of both if it controlling Name of controlled it equals or is higher financial instruments if it equals or is higher person undertaking than the notifiable equals or is higher than the than the notifiable threshold notifiable threshold threshold Alan Waxman Sixth Street Partners 10.980000 0.000000 10.980000% Management Company, L.P. Alan Waxman Sixth Street TAO GenPar, (Chain 1) L.P. Alan Waxman TAO Finance 3, LLC 4.050000 0.000000 4.050000% (Chain 1) Alan Waxman Sixth Street Specialty (Chain 2) Lending Europe GenPar II, L.P. Alan Waxman Sixth Street Specialty 1.680000 0.000000 1.680000% (Chain 2) Lending Europe II, L.P. Alan Waxman Sixth Street Opportunities (Chain 3) GenPar IV, L.P. Alan Waxman Redwood IV Finance 3, LLC 5.250000 0.000000 5.250000% (Chain 3) Lullange Partners, S.C.Sp Alan Waxman (acting through its 10.980000 0.000000 10.980000% general partner, Lullange GP, S.? r.l.)

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

Lullange Partners, S.C.Sp and its general partner Lullange GP, S.à r.l. are each owned (i) 36.84% by TAO Finance 3, LLC, which is controlled by its manager, Sixth Street TAO GenPar, L.P., (ii) 15.31% by Sixth Street Specialty Lending Europe II, L.P., which is controlled by its general partner, Sixth Street Specialty Lending Europe GenPar II, L.P., and (iii) 47.85% by Redwood IV Finance 3, LLC, which is controlled by its manager, Sixth Street Opportunities GenPar IV, L.P.. Each of foregoing entities are ultimately indirectly controlled by Sixth Street Partners Management Company, L.P. Sixth Street Partners Management Company, L.P. is managed by its general partner, whose managing member is Alan Waxman. Mr. Waxman disclaims beneficial ownership of the shares that are the subject of this notification except to the extent of his pecuniary interest therein.

12. Date of Completion

28-Mar-2024

13. Place Of Completion

Howald, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg

