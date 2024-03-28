LogoTags Division of Ball Chain Manufacturing Co., Inc. Welcomes Fire Chief Dave Goldsmith as Independent Sales Representative

Decorated First Responder to Specialize in Custom Challenge Coin Sales

MOUNT VERNON, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 28, 2024 / Ball Chain Manufacturing Co., Inc. (Ball Chain) announced today that Chief Dave Goldsmith has joined the organization as an independent sales representative. Chief Goldsmith brings a wealth of industry experience and will focus on custom military challenge coins for fire, police, first responders, the military and other markets with LogoTags (www.logotags.com) promotional products division. He will call on his experience as the past Chief of Highview Fire Protection District to help the company reach its goals of expansion in the challenge coin marketplace.

Chief Dave Goldsmith

"I am excited to step into the sales role at LogoTags, with a focus on custom challenge coins. Joining a fourth-generation, family-owned and operated company is a true privilege. I look forward to leveraging my skills and background to bolster the company, with a particular focus on the challenge coins," stated Chief Goldsmith.

For the past 35 years, Chief Goldsmith has served the Highview Fire Protection District, having spent 15 of those years as a volunteer and 20 years as a career member. He rose through the ranks from Firefighter to Chief, serving as Chief for 14 years until his retirement in 2022. Chief Goldsmith is the former President of the U-Haul Corporation of Louisville and has also worked as a Qualified Safety Sales Professional (QSSP) for Orr Safety Corporation.

LogoTags is a leader in custom challenge coins, military challenge coins, custom medals, and custom race medals. Product offerings also include stamped lapel pins, dog tags, die-cast items, metal charms, custom jewelry tags, bottle openers and much more. This video shows some of the division's recent work, such as the stamping process for challenge coins. Stamping coins is a precise process, which is most effective using solid brass material. LogoTags challenge coins are of the highest quality, and we take great pride in our work.

Ball Chain is the exclusive supplier to the U.S. military for the iconic dog tag ID necklace worn by U.S. service personnel. To meet the increased demand for these necklaces in the marketplace, Ball Chain launched LogoTags two decades ago. LogoTags quickly expanded its product line by offering challenge coins, bottle openers, jewelry charms, key chains and custom metal tags. Today, LogoTags offers every type of promotional product, catapulting it to the forefront of the promotional products industry.

In addition to offering the highest quality products at industry-leading prices, LogoTags is synonymous with exemplary customer service. LogoTags representatives ensure that all customers, and especially returning customers, such as law enforcement, first responders and military personnel who frequently purchase challenge coins, are treated with the greatest care and respect. LogoTags supplies challenge coins made of the highest quality brass and offers unlimited art changes and digital proofs free of charge, distinguishing itself from competitors. Like the other Ball Chain family of businesses, LogoTags is committed to providing high-quality, authentic products to its customers through a transparent and secure supply chain.

More about Ball Chain Manufacturing Co., Inc., www.ballchain.com, and LogoTags, www.logotags.com, a division of Ball Chain Manufacturing Co., Inc.:

Bill Taubner, the current company President, honors his great-grandfather and grandfather who started Ball Chain Manufacturing Co., Inc. (Ball Chain) in a small garage behind their home in the Bronx, NY. The company has been family-owned and operated since 1938. Ball Chain is now the world's largest manufacturer of ball chains, seen on military dog tags, ceiling fans, handbags, and light pulls, among many other goods. The company manufactures more than 4 million feet of product per week at its Mount Vernon, New York, factory (all ball chains are made in the USA). LogoTags, Ball Chain's promotional products division, provides custom dog tags, challenge coins, bottle openers, lapel pins, charms, and metal tags to name just a few items. LogoTags fabricates custom promotional products at its Mount Vernon, New York, manufacturing facility and works with longtime production partners overseas to bring customers the finest items from across the globe. We put our heart into everything we do.

