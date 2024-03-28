Tron DAO

NEWS RELEASE BY TRON DAO Geneva, Switzerland | March 28, 2024 02:21 PM Eastern Daylight Time Geneva, Switzerland, March 28, 2024 - HackaTRON Season 6 , co-hosted between TRON DAO , HTX DAO , BitTorrent Chain , and JustLend DAO , introduces an exciting lineup of new sponsors, partners, and judges. Showcasing HackaTRON Sponsors Diamond Sponsors: Ankr : Specializing in decentralized infrastructure services for DApp development, Ankr supports the seamless integration and deployment of blockchain applications. ChainGPT : Platform that merges the power of AI with blockchain to significantly enhance Web3's accessibility and efficiency. Contributing to the discerning panel of judges, ChainGPT introduces: Ilan Rakhmanov, Founder & CEO: A visionary entrepreneur with a knack for blending coding, compliance, and business to guide ChainGPT's strategic direction. Sharon Sciammas, CMO: Armed with vast tech marketing knowledge, Sharon aims to broaden the event's impact and participant engagement. Max Martinez, Advisor: With his expertise in AI, FinTech, Blockchain, and Web3, Max offers invaluable insights into product strategy and innovation. AI-Tech Solidius : A champion of eco-friendly computing and a marketplace linking AI and blockchain, emphasizing sustainable tech development. Joining the judge lineup from AI-Tech Solidius are: Paul Farhi, Founder & CEO: Leading with a vision for integrating AI within blockchain, driving the future of decentralized technologies. Talha Tayyab, Marketing Manager: Brings strategic marketing insights to highlight innovative solutions and engage the global community. Adrian Stoica, Founder and Head of Technology and Development: Offers a deep tech perspective to evaluate the technical robustness of projects. Platinum Sponsor: Kima : A decentralized protocol for blockchain-based money transfers, enabling interchain transactions and accessibility for any user across any blockchain. It promotes an innovative approach to liquidity management and transaction assurance, ensuring seamless and secure transfers every time. Gold Sponsor: GT-Protocol : As our Gold Sponsor, GT-Protocol revolutionizes DeFi with its suite of decentralized tools aimed at enhancing efficiency and transparency. Embracing the core values of open finance, GT-Protocol brings to the judge's table: Balaban Vladyslav, Co-founder: A fervent blockchain advocate, investor, entrepreneur, futurist, and the driving force behind GT Protocol's innovative vision. Celebrating Strategic Partnerships and Industry Experts HackaTRON Season 6's innovation and integrity are amplified by the diverse expertise of our partners and their distinguished judges: Huawei Cloud : Represented by Bian Wenchao, who is spearheading the charge towards a vibrant Web3 ecosystem. Blockchain.com : Matt Arney, leading business development, brings a dynamic approach to fostering startup growth within the blockchain space. ChainSecurity : Pietro Carta, a Blockchain Security Engineer known for identifying and mitigating critical vulnerabilities in blockchain infrastructures. ChainAnalysis : Pablo Navarro, Technical PMM & Developer Marketing, combines his Web3 experience with offensive security to enhance blockchain safety. Nansen : Edward Wilson, Social Media Manager, offering insights into on-chain data and DeFi from a user experience perspective. Into The Block : Nicolas Contasti, Head of Sales & Business Development, shares his rich experience from transforming today's financial services industry through blockchain and crypto innovations. CryptoQuant : Ben Sizelove, Senior Data Consultant, represents CryptoQuant's commitment to providing top-notch on-chain and market data analytics. CryptoRank : Sergei Zubakov, a chief analyst with deep expertise in the DeFi sector, adds a layer of analytical prowess to the event. Arkham : Alexander Lerangis, Head of Business Development, focuses on leading Arkham's partnerships, branding, and growth initiatives. Unprecedented Prize Pool and Community Engagement With up to $650,000* in prizes, including $500,000 in TRX, TRON network's native utility token, and $150,000 in energy, which can be used to subsidize transactions and smart contract interactions on the TRON network. HackaTRON Season 6 invites developers to demonstrate their skills and contribute to the ecosystem's growth. View HackaTRON Season 6 for more details. *All prizes are issued in TRX or TRON network Energy, not USD, restrictions applied. All contest rules can be viewed here: https://trons6.devpost.com/rules About TRON DAO TRON DAO is a community-governed DAO dedicated to accelerating the decentralization of the internet via blockchain technology and dApps. Founded in September 2017 by H.E. Justin Sun, the TRON network has continued to deliver impressive achievements since MainNet launch in May 2018. July 2018 also marked the ecosystem integration of BitTorrent, a pioneer in decentralized Web3 services boasting over 100 million monthly active users. The TRON network has gained incredible traction in recent years. As of March 2023, it has over 217.61 million total user accounts on the blockchain, more than 7.27 billion total transactions, and over $25.91 billion in total value locked (TVL), as reported on TRONSCAN. In addition, TRON hosts the largest circulating supply of USD Tether (USDT) stablecoin across the globe, overtaking USDT on Ethereum since April 2021. The TRON network completed full decentralization in December 2021 and is now a community-governed DAO. Most recently in October 2022, TRON was designated as the national blockchain for the Commonwealth of Dominica, which marks the first time a major public blockchain partnered with a sovereign nation to develop its national blockchain infrastructure. On top of the government's endorsement to issue Dominica Coin ("DMC"), a blockchain-based fan token to help promote Dominica's global fanfare, seven existing TRON-based tokens - TRX, BTT, NFT, JST, USDD, USDT, TUSD, have been granted statutory status as authorized digital currency and medium of exchange in the country. TRONNetwork | TRONDAO | Twitter | YouTube | Telegram | Discord | Reddit | GitHub | Medium | Forum Media Contact Hayward Wong press@tron.network Contact Details Hayward Wong press@tron.network



