ACCESSWIRE
28.03.2024 | 21:02
111 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

SGEi Welcomes Kristen Enright as the Director of Culture and Learning for New Zealand & Australia

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / March 28, 2024 / SGEi, a global consulting and training company, is expanding its team with the addition of Kristen Enright as the Director of Culture and Learning. In her role, Kristen will manage our Australian and New Zealand market of clients, working on content and consulting on company culture and leadership development.

"Kristen brings an incredible experience and insight to the Australian and New Zealand markets. She has made a powerful impact on our Leadership Performance Program over the last year as a consultant, so we are excited to have her full-time. We are committed to continuing our work to elevate our partners' customer and employee experiences down under" - Shane Green, President, SGEi.

Kristen will work with her North American peers to continue SGEi's focus on improving the leadership and culture in customer-oriented organizations. Kristen has worked in leadership and consulting roles across several continents, working with executives across multiple industries on their leadership style, communications, and business strategy.

About SGEi: SGEi is a consulting and training company that specializes in changing the mindset and elevating the habits of frontline staff, supervisors, and managers across multiple industries. Founded by the world-renowned speaker, author of Culture Hacker, and host of Travel Channel's Resort Rescue, Shane Green, SGEi has established itself as an international leader in service, sales, and leadership training and communications. SGEi partners with brands in the hospitality, automotive, sports, entertainment, retail, healthcare, financial services, and airline industries, designing and delivering learning experiences for classroom and online platforms. Contact us at connect@SGEinternational.com.

Contact Information:

Dana Kuykendall
VP of Operations
dana@sgeinternational.com
7027782567

SOURCE: SGE International



View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
