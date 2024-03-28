Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc.: Sonoma Pharmaceuticals to Present at Trickle Research and LD Micro Investor Conferences

BOULDER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / March 28, 2024 / Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA), a global healthcare leader developing and producing patented Microcyn® technology based stabilized hypochlorous acid (HOCl) products for a wide range of applications, including wound, eye, oral and nasal care, dermatological conditions, podiatry, animal health care and non-toxic disinfectants, today announced that it will be presenting at two upcoming investor conferences in Denver and New York.

Trickle Research Spring 2024 Microcap Conference

Sonoma will be presenting at the Trickle Research Spring 2024 Microcap Conference at Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado on April 2nd, 2024.

Sonoma is scheduled to present at 3:44 p.m. MDT. Amy Trombly, Chief Executive Officer of Sonoma, will be leading the presentation.

LD Micro Invitational XIV

Sonoma will be presenting at the 14th Annual LD Micro Invitational at the Sofitel New York on April 8th - 9th, 2024. The event is expected to feature 80 companies presenting in half-hour increments, as well as private 1:1 meetings.

Sonoma is scheduled to present on Tuesday, April 9th, 2024, at 3:00 p.m. EDT in Track 3 - St. Germain III. Amy Trombly, Chief Executive Officer of Sonoma, will be leading the presentation. Interested parties may register to watch the presentation virtually here: https://ldinv14.sequireevents.com/

About Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals is a global healthcare leader for developing and producing stabilized hypochlorous acid (HOCl) products for a wide range of applications, including wound, eye, oral and nasal care, dermatological conditions, podiatry, animal health care and non-toxic disinfectants. Sonoma's products are clinically proven to reduce itch, pain, scarring, and irritation safely and without damaging healthy tissue. In-vitro and clinical studies of HOCl show it to safely manage skin abrasions, lacerations, minor irritations, cuts, and intact skin. Sonoma's products are sold either directly or via partners in 55 countries worldwide and the company actively seeks new distribution partners. The company's principal office is in Boulder, Colorado, with manufacturing operations in Guadalajara, Mexico. European marketing and sales are headquartered in Roermond, Netherlands. More information can be found at www.sonomapharma.com. For partnership opportunities, please contact busdev@sonomapharma.com

About Trickle Research

Trickle Research provides proprietary microcap and smallcap research to investors and subscribers. Subscriptions to this service are by invitation. To learn more about Trickle Research, please visit: http://www.trickleresearch.com. If you would like to discuss access to research please contact Dave Lavigne at Dave@TrickleResearch.com.

About LD Micro

LD Micro, a wholly owned subsidiary of Freedom US Markets, was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the micro-cap space. Whether it is the Index, comprehensive data, or hosting the most significant events annually, LD's sole mission is to serve as an invaluable asset for all those interested in finding the next generation of great companies. For more information on LD Micro, visit www.ldmicro.com.

Please reach out to the company representative below or Dean Summers (dean@ldmicro.com) to register for the event and schedule a meeting with the company.

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for historical information herein, matters set forth in this press release are forward-looking within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about the commercial and technology progress and future financial performance of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and its subsidiaries (the "company"). These forward-looking statements are identified by the use of words such as "continue," "develop," "anticipate," "expect" and "expand," among others. Forward-looking statements in this press release are subject to certain risks and uncertainties inherent in the company's business that could cause actual results to vary, including such risks that regulatory clinical and guideline developments may change, scientific data may not be sufficient to meet regulatory standards or receipt of required regulatory clearances or approvals, clinical results may not be replicated in actual patient settings, protection offered by the company's patents and patent applications may be challenged, invalidated or circumvented by its competitors, the available market for the company's products will not be as large as expected, the company's products will not be able to penetrate one or more targeted markets, revenues will not be sufficient to meet the company's cash needs, fund further development, as well as uncertainties relative to the COVID-19 pandemic and economic development, varying product formulations and a multitude of diverse regulatory and marketing requirements in different countries and municipalities, and other risks detailed from time to time in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals and Microcyn® are trademarks or registered trademarks of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. All other trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.

