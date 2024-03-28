Bexil Corporation Announces Tender Offer

ROCHESTER, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 28, 2024 / Bexil Corporation (OTC PINK:BXLC) ("Bexil" or the "Company") today announced that it invites its shareholders to tender up to an aggregate of 100,000 shares of the Company's common stock in a modified Dutch auction for a cash purchase price of not greater than $38.00 nor less than $35.00 per share. Shareholders may participate in the offer by tendering any or all of their shares, subject to the proration provisions and other limitations of the offer, as described in the offer to purchase. The offer to purchase and withdrawal rights will expire on May 7, 2024 at 5:00 p.m. ET unless the offer to purchase is extended or earlier terminated.

The offer to purchase and other tender offer materials are being furnished to shareholders of the Company and also may be obtained at www.Bexil.com. With questions or requests for assistance please call the Company at 212-785-0900 or email Bexil Corporation, rkamerman@winmillco.com, Attn: Secretary. Shareholders may also contact the broker, dealer, commercial bank, or trust company who holds their shares for assistance concerning the offer.

The Company's board of directors has approved the offer. However, neither the Company nor the board of directors makes any recommendation as to whether a shareholder should tender or refrain from tendering his or her shares, and neither the Company nor the board of directors has authorized any person to make any such recommendation. Shareholders are urged to evaluate carefully all information contained in the offer to purchase, consult their own investment and tax advisors, and make their own decision whether to tender shares and, if so, how many shares to tender.

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS FOR INFORMATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS NOT AN OFFER TO PURCHASE OR A SOLICITATION OF AN OFFER TO PURCHASE ANY COMPANY SHARES. THE TENDER OFFER IS BEING MADE SOLELY PURSUANT TO THE OFFER TO PURCHASE AND RELATED DOCUMENTS. THE TENDER OFFER IS NOT BEING MADE IN ANY JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE MAKING OR ACCEPTANCE THEREOF WOULD NOT BE IN COMPLIANCE WITH THE SECURITIES, BLUE SKY OR OTHER LAWS OF SUCH JURISDICTION.

About Bexil Corporation

The objective of Bexil, a holding company, is to increase book value per share over time for the benefit of its stockholders. The Company is primarily engaged through a wholly owned subsidiary, Bexil Advisers LLC, in investment management. Bexil Advisers is a registered investment adviser and the investment manager to Bexil Investment Trust, a closed end fund (Stock Symbol: BXSY) (NAV Symbol: XBXIX). To learn more about Bexil please visit www.Bexil.com.

Safe Harbor Note

This release may contain certain "forward looking statements" within the meaning of federal securities laws including, but not limited to the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of Bexil, which may cause the Company's actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such statements. The Company may also make additional forward looking statements from time to time. All such subsequent forward looking statements, whether written or oral, by the Company or on its behalf, are also expressly qualified by these cautionary statements. Investors should carefully consider the risks, uncertainties, and other factors, together with the information included in the Company's Annual Report, at https://www.bexil.com/communications/cautionary-language, and similar information. All forward looking statements made herein are only made as of the date of this release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update such forward looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

Contact:

Thomas O'Malley

Chief Financial Officer

212-785-0900

tomalley@winmillco.com

www.Bexil.com

SOURCE: Bexil Corporation

