Jumia Technologies AG: Jumia Files Annual Report 2023 on Form 20-F with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission

BERLIN, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / March 28, 2024 / Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA), the leading pan-African e-commerce platform, announced that it has filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2023 (the "Annual Report") with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). You can access a PDF version of the Annual Report at Jumia's Investor Relations website https://investor.jumia.com/financials-filings/default.aspx. A hard copy of the audited consolidated financial statements can also be requested free of charge by sending an email to investor-relations@jumia.com.

About Jumia

Jumia is the leading pan-African e-commerce platform, with operations across 11 African countries. Its mission is to improve the quality of everyday life in Africa by leveraging technology to deliver innovative, convenient and affordable online services to customers, while helping businesses grow as they use Jumia's platform to better reach and serve customers.

The Jumia platform consists of a marketplace, which connects more than 64,000 sellers with customers, a vast logistics network, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages, and a [proprietary] payment service, JumiaPay, which facilitates transactions among participants active on the Jumia platform in select markets. For more information, visit the company's website at https://group.jumia.com/.

Contacts

Francis Dufay

Chief Executive Officer and Member of the Management Board

francis.dufay@jumia.com

Antoine Maillet-Mezeray

Executive Vice President, Finance & Operations and Member of the Management Board

antoine.maillet-mezeray@jumia.com

Abdesselam Benzitouni

Head of PR and Communications

press@jumia.com

