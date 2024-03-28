Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 28.03.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
Spezial am Donnerstag: Rallye II. - Neuer Anstoß, News und was die Börsencommunity jetzt nicht verpassen will…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PGZM | ISIN: US48138M1053 | Ticker-Symbol: 4JMA
Tradegate
28.03.24
16:25 Uhr
4,890 Euro
+0,070
+1,45 %
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
AFRIKA
1-Jahres-Chart
JUMIA TECHNOLOGIES AG ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
JUMIA TECHNOLOGIES AG ADR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,7704,81021:54
4,7304,85021:51
ACCESSWIRE
28.03.2024 | 21:38
82 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Jumia Technologies AG: Jumia Files Annual Report 2023 on Form 20-F with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission

BERLIN, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / March 28, 2024 / Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA), the leading pan-African e-commerce platform, announced that it has filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2023 (the "Annual Report") with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). You can access a PDF version of the Annual Report at Jumia's Investor Relations website https://investor.jumia.com/financials-filings/default.aspx. A hard copy of the audited consolidated financial statements can also be requested free of charge by sending an email to investor-relations@jumia.com.

About Jumia

Jumia is the leading pan-African e-commerce platform, with operations across 11 African countries. Its mission is to improve the quality of everyday life in Africa by leveraging technology to deliver innovative, convenient and affordable online services to customers, while helping businesses grow as they use Jumia's platform to better reach and serve customers.

The Jumia platform consists of a marketplace, which connects more than 64,000 sellers with customers, a vast logistics network, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages, and a [proprietary] payment service, JumiaPay, which facilitates transactions among participants active on the Jumia platform in select markets. For more information, visit the company's website at https://group.jumia.com/.

Contacts

Francis Dufay
Chief Executive Officer and Member of the Management Board
francis.dufay@jumia.com

Antoine Maillet-Mezeray
Executive Vice President, Finance & Operations and Member of the Management Board
antoine.maillet-mezeray@jumia.com

Abdesselam Benzitouni
Head of PR and Communications
press@jumia.com

SOURCE: Jumia Technologies AG



View the original press release on accesswire.com

Großer Dividenden-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl
Der kostenlose Dividenden-Report zeigt ganz genau, wo Sie in diesem Jahr zuschlagen können. Das sind die Favoriten von Börsenprofi Dr. Dennis Riedl
Jetzt hier klicken
© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.