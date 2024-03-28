Rapids Waterpark Debuts Florida's Only Dueling Water Coaster

New Ride Grand Opening on April 4th

RIVIERA BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / March 28, 2024 / Rapids Waterpark, South Florida's largest waterpark, debuted its latest and most exhilarating attraction to the media - MEGA MAYHEM, Florida's only Dueling Water Coaster! The official grand opening will be on April 4th.

MEGA MAYHEM

Florida's only Dueling Water Coaster will open on April 4th at Rapids Waterpark.

MEGA MAYHEM is a massive water ride that will take thrill-seekers on an unforgettable journey. The ride stands close to 54 feet tall with 2 flumes spanning over 1,600 feet in length. This unique water coaster experience features two side-by-side lanes where riders race against each other down twists, around high-banked turns, and uphill, propelled by a powerful blast of water at high speeds.

This innovative technology launches riders forward in a two-person raft as they zoom through three "blast zones", adding an extra level of excitement to the race. In addition, riders speed around four exhilarating giant bowls at high speeds before racing to the finish.

"This ride will you blow you away. The blast zones are incredible, and like no other water ride. This isn't just a slide, it's a water coaster, launching you through the twisting turning race course," said Bryan Megrath, Rapids Waterpark General Manager. "With more than 40 rides and attractions, the addition of MEGA MAYHEM transforms Rapids Waterpark into the Thrill Capital of South Florida."

Riders can see flashes of their friends and family racing alongside periodically throughout the ride. The ride experience is never the same, as guests race through a series of turns, drops and uphill blast zones.

Designed by industry leader ProSlide Technology Inc., MEGA MAYHEM will be the longest dueling water coaster of its kind in North America.

The ride installation represents a milestone in the park's 45-year history being the largest attraction to ever be built at Rapids Waterpark.

Rapids is South Florida's premier waterpark, featuring over 35 acres of fun and more than 40 slides and attractions. The park features a 1/4 mile lazy river, 25,000 square foot wave pool, FlowRider surf simulator, kids' structure with tipping bucket, body slides, mat racer, tube slides and raft rides for the whole family.

This year is Rapids Waterpark's 45th Season and will celebrate with special events all season long, including Family Friendly Foam Parties, Dive-In Movies, Mermaid & Pirate Party, as well as DJ Adults Only Parties.

The 2024 season is open daily through September 2nd, followed by a weekend-only schedule September 7th through December 1st.

Visit www.rapidswaterpark.com for hours, special events, to purchase 1-day tickets or a Season Pass, or to reserve a cabana.

About Rapids Waterpark

Rapids Waterpark has been voted USA TODAY 10Best Outdoor Water Park. The park is located at 6566 North Military Trail, Riviera Beach, FL 33407. For details on park hours, season passes, and offers, please visit www.rapidswaterpark.com or follow the park on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok.

Contact Information:

Tina Hatcher

tina@3iadvertising.com

561-722-2012

