Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 28, 2024) - BELGRAVIA HARTFORD CAPITAL INC. (CSE: BLGV) ("Belgravia Hartford", "Belgravia" or the "Company") provided the following update.

Change of Auditors:

Belgravia Hartford has decided to change its auditors from Davidson & Company LLP to MNP LLP. MNP was elected by shareholders of the company at its Annual General Meeting on March 28th 2024.

Annual General Meeting:

On March 28, 2024 Belgravia held its Annual General Meeting. All matters put forward to the shareholders of the company were approved as set out in the company's Information Circular.

13,966,471 shares were voted representing 30.21% of the total shares outstanding.

Mehdi Azodi 13,962,580 shares voted For and 3,891 Withheld for 99.97% Hon. Pierre Pettigrew 13,962,440 shares voted For and 4,031 Withheld for 99.97% Ernest Angelo Jr 13,944,280 shares voted For and 22,191 Withheld for 99.84%

An additional 2,706,995 shares representing 5.85% of the company missed the cutoff time to be voted For existing board members.

Mr. John Stubbs has retired from the board of the company at the conclusion of the AGM.

Mehdi Azodi President & CEO said, "John played a great role in the restructuring of the company from IC Potash to Belgravia and was very hands on in mandating various governance initiatives for the company. On behalf of the board we wish John a great retirement and thank him for his efforts on the board since he joined in 2015." Belgravia will announce new board members in the coming months in order to reshape the path of the company and its future business ventures.

About Belgravia Hartford

Belgravia Hartford Capital Inc. ("Belgravia" or the "Company") is a publicly traded investment holding company listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange. Belgravia is focused on growing its assets and holdings and increasing its net asset value (NAV). Belgravia invests in a portfolio of private and public companies located in jurisdictions governed by the rule of law. It takes a multi-sector investment approach with emphasis in the resources and commodities sector. Belgravia and its investments are considered high risk holdings and it may expose shareholders to significant volatility and losses.

