Donnerstag, 28.03.2024
Spezial am Donnerstag: Rallye II. - Neuer Anstoß, News und was die Börsencommunity jetzt nicht verpassen will…
WKN: 677102 | ISIN: BMG9456A1009 | Ticker-Symbol: G2O
Tradegate
28.03.24
20:58 Uhr
22,200 Euro
+0,280
+1,28 %
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
28.03.2024 | 22:58
Golar LNG Limited - Announcement of filing of Form 20-F Annual Report

Golar LNG Limited announces that it has filed its Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2023 with the Securities and Exchange Commission in the U.S.

Form 20-F can be downloaded from the link below, is available on our website) and shareholders may receive a hard copy free of charge upon request.

March 28, 2024
The Board of Directors
Hamilton, Bermuda
Enquiries:
Golar Management Limited: + 44 207 063 7900
Stuart Buchanan

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachment

  • GLNG 2023 Annual Report Form 20-F (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/11c01a68-fb37-4c56-a4fd-2972135b0a0b)

