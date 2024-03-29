EQS-News: CPI PROPERTY GROUP
/ Key word(s): Annual Report/Real Estate
CPI Property Group
Press Release - Corporate News
Luxembourg, 29 March 2024
CPI PROPERTY GROUP publishes financial results for 2023
CPI PROPERTY GROUP (hereinafter "CPIPG", the "Company" or together with its subsidiaries the "Group"), a leading European landlord, hereby publishes audited financial results for the financial year ended 31 December 2023.
"CPIPG's results in 2023 demonstrate the resilient and high-yielding nature of real estate in the CEE region," said David Greenbaum, CEO. "For 2024, our key objectives are maintaining operational excellence, decreasing leverage, and reducing complexity."
Highlights of the 2023 financial year include:
Additional Considerations
Disposals and Equity
CPIPG announced a €2 billion disposal pipeline in August 2022, with target completion by August 2024. As of 28 March, the Group has signed €2 billion of disposals, of which €900 million have closed or are expected to close during Q1 and Q2 2024.
Considering the strategic priority of reducing leverage, the Group has identified a further €2 billion disposal pipeline with a goal of execution in the next 12 to 24 months.
On 10 March, CPIPG announced that the Group is in advanced negotiations about a potential equity investment by Apollo Funds into GSG via a subscription of common shares for a total value of up to EUR 450 million. A decision to proceed with the transaction has not been made and is subject to final agreement on binding transaction documents and confirmation of rating agency treatment. The Group is also in advanced discussions about potential equity investments in Poland and Italy. The Group is prepared to proceed with one or more transactions, so long as the goal of preserving our credit ratings is achieved in the process.
Distributions
During 2022 and 2023, CPIPG cut our annual distributions (as a % of FFO) to reduce leverage and preserve cash.
CPIPG is currently in the process of reviewing our policies regarding distributions and related party transactions, with the goal of significantly reducing or eliminating both in the near-to-medium term. Once a decision has been reached, following consultation with our advisors about best practices and considering market sensitivities about these topics in the current environment, CPIPG will inform our stakeholders.
Annual results webcast
CPIPG will host a webcast in relation to its financial results for 2023. The webcast will be held on Monday, 8 April 2024, at 1:00 pm CET / 12:00 am UK.
Please register for the webcast in advance via the link below:
https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/v3r8x98w/
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT
Net rental income
Net rental income increased by €163.7 million (25.9%) to €795.5 million in 2023, primarily due to last year's acquisitions in Austria (S IMMO of €105.7 million and IMMOFINANZ of €78.9 million) and overall growth across the Group's portfolio.
Net hotel income
Net hotel income increased from €45.5 million in 2022 to €75.8 million in 2023 primarily due to an increase of income from CPI Hotels by €10.5 million, S IMMO's hotels by €10.3 million, and Suncani Hvar by €6.8 million.
Net valuation loss
In 2023, the net valuation loss of €1,144.8 million represents primarily revaluation loss incurred by Berlin offices (€516 million), IMMOFINANZ (€324 million) and S IMMO (€174 million).
Other operating income
In 2023, the Group realised other operating income of €12.1 million. The decrease of €320 million relates to the recognition of bargain purchases as part of the IMMOFINANZ and S IMMO acquisitions in 2022.
Interest expense
Interest expense increased by €137.8 million in 2023 compared to 2022, mainly due to the overall increase in the cost of financing. Interest expenses related to IMMOFINANZ and S IMMO increased by €7.1 million and €27.8 million, respectively.
Other net financial result
The other net financial result decreased from €161 million to €-71 million, mainly due to the revaluation of non-hedging financial derivatives (loss of €92.6 million) and the effect of retranslation of IP and IC loans.
Income tax expense
In 2023 and 2022, the Group's effective tax rate in respect of continuing operations was 17.1% (not counting one-off effects, primarily changes in tax rates of €59.6 million, sales taxes and effects of intra-group transactions in total of €83.1 million) and 18.0%, respectively.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
Total assets
Total assets decreased by €1,590.9 million to €21,930.3 million as at 31 December 2023 compared to 31 December 2022. The change was driven primarily by a decrease in investment property by €1,223.5 million, primarily as a result of a net valuation loss of €1,145 million and disposals of €393.8 million. Property, plant and equipment decreased by €234.2 million and assets held for sale increased by €126.2 million.
Total liabilities
Total liabilities decreased by €585 million to €13,673 million at 31 December 2023 compared to 31 December 2022. Non-current and current bonds primarily drove the decrease by €603 million.
The decrease in deferred tax liability primarily reflects valuation loss, disposals, and transfers to AHFS during the period. This is partly compensated by the increased income tax rate in the Czech Republic from 19% to 21% for future periods.
EQUITY AND EPRA NRV
Total equity decreased by €1,006 million to €8,267.6 million as at 31 December 2023. The movements of equity components were mainly as follows:
EPRA NRV was €7,033 million as at 31 December 2023, representing a decrease of 12.1% compared to 31 December 2022. The decrease of EPRA NRV was driven by the above changes in the Group's equity attributable to the owners.
Audited documents will be available tonight at the following link:
http://www.cpipg.com/reports-presentations-en
2023 audited financial report
2023 audited management report
For further information please contact:
Investor Relations
Moritz Mayer
Manager, Capital Markets
m.mayer@cpipg.com
For more on CPI Property Group, visit our website: www.cpipg.com
Follow us on X (CPIPG_SA) and LinkedIn
29.03.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|CPI PROPERTY GROUP
|40, rue de la Vallée
|L-2661 Luxembourg
|Luxemburg
|Phone:
|+352 264 767 1
|Fax:
|+352 264 767 67
|E-mail:
|contact@cpipg.com
|Internet:
|www.cpipg.com
|ISIN:
|LU0251710041
|WKN:
|A0JL4D
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Stuttgart
|EQS News ID:
|1870391
|End of News
|EQS News Service
1870391 29.03.2024 CET/CEST