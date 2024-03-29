HIROSHIMA, Japan, Mar 29, 2024 - (JCN Newswire) - Mazda Motor Corporation's production and sales results for February 2024 are summarized below.I. Production1. Domestic ProductionMazda's domestic production volume in February 2024 decreased 9.4% year on year due to decreased production of passenger vehicles.[Domestic production of key models in February 2024]CX-5: 29,357 units (up 4.1% year on year)MAZDA3: 8,082 units (down 23.2%)CX-30: 7,342 units (down 12.4%)2. Overseas ProductionMazda's overseas production volume in February 2024 increased 9.0% year on year due to increased production of passenger vehicles.[Overseas production key models in February 2024]CX-30: 13,443 units (up 6.9% year on year)CX-50: 8,929 units (up 115.6%)MAZDA3: 4,663 units (down 24.4%)II. Domestic SalesMazda's domestic sales volume in February 2024 decreased 25.5% year on year due to decreased sales of passenger and commercial vehicles.Mazda's registered vehicle market share was 4.1% (down 1.1 points year on year), with a 3.0% share of the micro-mini segment (up 1.0 points) and a 3.7% total market share (down 0.3 points).[Domestic sales of key models in February 2024]CX-5: 1,541 units (up 27.4% year on year)CX-3: 1,415 units (up 115.4%)CX-30: 1,336 units (down 39.7%)III. ExportsMazda's export volume in February 2024 decreased 7.1% year on year due to decreased shipments to North America, Europe, and Oceania.[Exports of key models in February 2024]CX-5: 27,899 units (up 9.4% year on year)MAZDA3: 7,312 units (down 17.6%)CX-30: 5,142 units (up 2.7%)IV. Global SalesMazda's global sales volume in February 2024 decreased 0.8% year on year due to decreased sales in Japan and Europe.[Global sales of key models in February 2024]CX-5: 24,850 units (down 7.5% year on year)CX-30: 20,401 units (up 27.6%)MAZDA3: 13,840 units (up 11.6%)https://newsroom.mazda.com/en/publicity/release/2024/202403/240328a.htmlSource: mazdaCopyright 2024 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.