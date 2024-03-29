



TOKYO, Mar 29, 2024 - (JCN Newswire) - Fujitsu Limited today announced that the Fujitsu Group has been selected as a Supplier Engagement Leader in the 2023 CDP (1) Supplier Engagement Rating for its proactive engagement with its suppliers to address greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and climate change strategies.CDP's Supplier Engagement Rating evaluates corporate supply chain engagement based on organizations' responses to questions in four areas of the CDP climate change questionnaire: governance, targets, Scope 3 emissions and value chain engagement.Fujitsu has been selected for the CDP's A List for climate change for seven years in a row, earning the highest rating in the CDP's evaluation of corporate activities in response to climate change.The Fujitsu Group's efforts to reduce CO2 emissions in the supply chain- SBTi certification for Net-Zero targetsIn 2017, The Fujitsu Group laid out its medium- to long-term environmental vision, the Fujitsu Climate and Energy Vision, and in June 2023 updated this vision and established new targets to achieve carbon neutrality in its business by fiscal 2030 (2) and net zero greenhouse gas emissions (3) across the Fujitsu Group's value chain by fiscal 2040. Fujitsu obtained SBTi (4) certification for its Net-Zero targets.- Reduction of CO2 emissions in the upstream supply chainThe Fujitsu Group is further promoting CO2 emission reduction activities for its major suppliers. In fiscal 2016, the Fujitsu Group has included efforts for secondary suppliers and requested them to set targets in line with the SBT (5). Fujitsu is supporting its suppliers' activities by providing simple tools for visualizing CO2 emissions (Scope 1 and 2) in their business and determining compliance with SBT level targets.- Contribution to visualization of CO2 emissions throughout the supply chainFujitsu succeeded in visualizing CO2 emissions throughout its supply chain through participation in the World Business Council for Sustainable Development's (WBCSD) (6) Partnership for Carbon Transparency (PACT) (7)Implementation program, the world's first social implementation program to enable business-to-business data integration for product carbon footprint (PCF) information.Through these efforts, the Fujitsu Group will continue to contribute to the realization of a carbon-neutral society.[1] CDP :A not-for-profit charity that manages annual global disclosure for companies' activities relating to climate change, water security, and forests on behalf of institutional investors.[2] Fujitsu's fiscal year ends March 31.[3] Net zero greenhouse gas emissions :Reducing greenhouse gas emissions by at least 90% in the target year in comparison to the base year, and re-absorbing remaining emissions (of 10% or less) from the atmosphere through direct air capture (DAC) technologies or by planting trees.[4] SBTi (Science Based Targets initiative) :An initiative jointly established by the United Nations Global Compact, the World Resources Institute (WRI: World Resources Institute), and other organizations in 2015.It encourages companies to set GHG emission reduction targets consistent with science-based evidence to the level required by the Paris Agreement, validating targets that comply with criteria including indirect emissions not only within the company but also in the supply chain.[5] SBT (Science Based Targets): Goals certified by the Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi), which was jointly established in 2015 by organizations such as the United Nations Global Compact and the World Resources Institute (WRI).[6] The World Business Council for Sustainable Development (WBCSD) :WBCSD is the premier global, CEO-led community of over 200 of the world's leading sustainable businesses working collectively to accelerate the system transformations needed for a net zero, nature positive, and more equitable future.[7] PACT Implementation Program :The world's first-of-its-kind effort enabling companies and their suppliers to share standardized data across the value chain, empowering carbon-informed decision making based on real data. The purpose of the program is to identify issues related to real supplier and PCF data integration in different industries and to verify the application and effectiveness of PACT conformant solutions.