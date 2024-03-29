STT GDC India Earns Frost & Sullivan's 2023 Indian Company of the Year Award for Its Cutting-edge Innovation and Ethical and Eco-responsible Business Practices

ST Telemedia Global Data Centers India (STT GDC India) provides cost-effective, best-in-class solutions with state-of-the-art technology and sustainable practices.

MUMBAI, India, March 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan recently researched the data center colocation services industry and, based on its findings, recognizes STT GDC India with the 2023 Indian Company of the Year Award. STT GDC India is a pioneer data center solutions provider that delivers cutting-edge solutions and services, with a strong emphasis on environmental sustainability and technological innovation.

STT GDC India stands out through its commitment to establishing long-term, sustainable business practices, with a strong focus on building and operating environmentally sustainable data centers. The company has strengthened its market leadership through its sustainable practices and significant investments in data center footprint expansion, technological advancement, and innovative solutions development. The company currently holds the coveted preferred partner status with customers across industries, including global hyperscalers and Fortune 500 companies.

STT GDC India bolsters its strategic growth by continually investing in multiple locations, ensuring its capacity to meet the increasing demand for edge data centers. The company seamlessly integrates automation and new technologies into its construction and operational processes to optimize outcomes and improve delivery times. This commitment is evident in the company's integration of new technologies, such as artificial intelligence (AI) and liquid immersion cooling systems, enhancing its data center energy efficiency and operational effectiveness.

"As an industry pioneer instrumental in leading the country's data center market, STT GDC India follows best practices that enable it to provide exceptional solutions and services. The company's replicable, integrated project management framework underpins its highly structured approach to data center development, helping it deliver best-in-class facilities on time," said Rubini Kamal, Best Practices Research Analyst at Frost & Sullivan.

"STT GDC India is honored to receive Frost & Sullivan's 2023 Indian Company of the Year Award, recognizing our commitment to innovation and sustainability in the data center industry. We are dedicated to providing cutting-edge solutions while upholding ethical and eco-responsible business practices. This award reaffirms our position as a leader in the market and motivates us to continue delivering exceptional services to our valued customers," said Sumit Mukhija, CEO and Executive Director, STT GDC India.

STT GDC India's remarkable growth and success are largely attributed to its comprehensive approach toward customer-centric solutions and proactive customer relationship management. By offering a broad spectrum of services, ranging from customized racks to entire build-to-suit buildings, the company can cater to its clients' diverse and specific needs.

Additionally, the company's emphasis on regular communication and customer satisfaction evaluations has played a critical role in understanding and adapting to clients' dynamic needs. By leveraging advanced service desk solutions, STT GDC India has effectively streamlined its incident reporting and customer support processes, resulting in enhanced customer experiences and increased efficiencies in issue resolution and service requests.

"As a testament to its industry-leading data centers, solutions, and services, in 2022, STT GDC India added over 45 customers to its portfolio. Notably, the company won two double-digit capacity orders from hyperscalers, while its contracting capacity increased by 40% compared to the previous year. Moreover, its revenue grew by almost 26%, making way for robust expansion and continued growth," noted Kapil Baghel, Industry Analyst at Frost & Sullivan.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents a Company of the Year Award to the organization that demonstrates excellence, in terms of growth strategy and implementation in its field. The award recognizes a high degree of innovation with products and technologies and the resulting leadership, in terms of customer value and market penetration.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

