Sumitomo Fudosan Villa Fontaine Co., Ltd.: Hotel Villa Fontaine Premier/Grand Haneda Airport Offers Rooms Featuring JAL, Hatsune Miku, Love Live! Nijigasaki High School Idol Club, Other Popular Content

Hoping Guests Will Experience New Value of Traveling in Japan

Sumitomo Fudosan Villa Fontaine Co., Ltd., a Sumitomo Realty Group, has begun offering guestrooms featuring Japan Airlines, a major Japanese carrier, Hatsune Miku, LINE FRIENDS, and other characters that are popular worldwide at Hotel Villa Fontaine Premier/Grand Haneda Airport. It is Japan's largest airport hotel with 1,717 guestrooms and directly connected to Haneda Airport (Tokyo International Airport) Terminal 3.

The hotel has set aside and specially designed about 100 guestrooms featuring popular characters from Japan and elsewhere to enhance the value of staying at the hotel. The company hopes guests will enjoy their unique experiences near Haneda Airport, the largest airport in Japan that is aiming to be a tourism-oriented country.

Sumitomo Fudosan Villa Fontaine is collaborating with the following airlines and characters in the project (alphabetical order):

- Hatsune Miku

The six Piapro Characters -- Hatsune Miku, a virtual singer that is popular worldwide, Kagamine Rin, Kagamine Len, Megurine Luka, MEIKO and KAITO -- will be in the project. It is the first collaboration of all the six Piapro Characters with a hotel.

- Japan Airlines

A record 24 guestrooms are for collaboration with JAL, the same number as the destinations of the carrier's international flights from Haneda. JAL began international service when it launched flights on the Haneda-Honolulu-San Francisco route.

- Kanosei Art Project by TOPPAN Group ("kanosei" means "possibilities" in Japanese)

It is a project launched by TOPPAN Group, a leading Japanese printing company, to promote works that disabled artists create under the theme of "infinite possibilities and talents." Part of the accommodation charges paid by those who stay at guestrooms set aside for this project is donated to the Borderless Art Organization and artists with disabilities to support their activities.

- KOKUYO

KOKUYODOORS, a shop operated by major Japanese stationery company KOKUYO, oversaw the design and layout of the rooms. It is the first time that a hotel has collaborated with the stationery company in such a way.

- LINE FRIENDS

Guestrooms have set aside for collaboration with "LINE FRIENDS." Soft colors and Japanese flavors are in the rooms' unique design that can be seen only at this hotel.

- Love Live! Nijigasaki High School Idol Club

Guestrooms are themed with Love Live! Nijigasaki High School Idol Club, one of the works in the "Love Live!" series of a Japanese multimedia project.

- Sirotan

Collaboration rooms are with "Sirotan," an adorable harp seal character, by Creative Yoko Co., Ltd. Guests are able to enjoy Japanese pop culture while staying with Sirotan.

About Hotel Villa Fontaine Premier/Grand Haneda Airport

The hotel connected with Haneda Airport Terminal 3 is convenient for guests who stay there pre & post arrival/departure. The hotel covers wide range of needs, not only business but for leisure. It offers early birds' breakfast at Grand Aile, opening from 6 am to 1 am.

About HANEDA AIRPORT GARDEN

The commercial complex is featuring Japan's largest (*) airport hotel with 1,717 rooms, shops & restaurants, an onsen spa, event halls, and a bus terminal.

(*) The number of guestrooms in the premises is the largest among all airport hotels in Japan, according to a research by JTB Tourism Research & Consulting Co. in Sept. 2022.

