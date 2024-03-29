Aperam S.A.: Aperam publishes Convening Notice for Annual General Meeting of shareholders

DJ Aperam publishes Convening Notice for Annual General Meeting of shareholders

Aperam S.A. / Key word(s): AGM/EGM Aperam publishes Convening Notice for Annual General Meeting of shareholders 29-March-2024 / 06:59 CET/CEST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Aperam publishes convening notice for Annual General Meeting of shareholders Luxembourg March 29, 2024 (07:00 CET) - Aperam announces the publication of the convening notice for its Annual General Meeting of shareholders ("the General Meeting"), which will be held on Tuesday 30 April 2024 at 11:00 hours at Luxembourg time at 24-26, boulevard d'Avranches, L-1160 Luxembourg, Grand-Duchy of Luxembourg. The Aperam shareholders entitled to vote at the General Meeting will be those who are shareholders on the record date of 16 April 2024 at midnight (24:00 hours) Central European Time. The convening notice, the annual report 2023, the voting forms, the Long-Term Incentive Plan presentation and all other meeting documentation will be available on Aperam's website www.aperam.com under "Investors" > "Equity investors" > "Annual General Meeting" > "30 April 2024 - General Meetings of Shareholders". About Aperam Aperam is a global player in stainless, electrical and specialty steel and recycling, with customers in over 40 countries. Since January 2022, the business is organised in four primary reportable divisions: Stainless & Electrical Steel, Services & Solutions, Alloys & Specialties and Recycling & Renewables. Aperam has a flat Stainless and Electrical steel capacity of 2.5 million tonnes in Brazil and Europe and is a leader in high value specialty products. In addition to its industrial network, spread over six production facilities in Brazil, Belgium and France, Aperam has a highly integrated distribution, processing and services network and a unique capability to produce low carbon footprint stainless and special steels from biomass, stainless steel scrap and high performance alloys scrap. With 5 of its main 6 facilities certified ResponsibleSteelTM, Bioenergia and its unique capability to produce charcoal made from its own FSC®-certified forestry and, with ELG, a global leader in collecting, trading, processing and recycling of stainless steel scrap and high performance alloys, Aperam's places sustainability at the heart of its business, helping customers worldwide to excel in the circular economy. In 2023, Aperam had sales of EUR 6,592 million and shipments of 2.20 million tonnes. For further information, please refer to our website at www.aperam.com. Contact Company Secretary / Delphine Valendru Rondepierre; aperam.corporate@aperam.com Investor Relations / Thorsten Zimmermann: +352 661 570 250; thorsten.zimmermann@aperam.com =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Financial Wire News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

