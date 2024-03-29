Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - March 29, 2024) - In a significant move for cryptocurrency and mobile technology enthusiasts, LBank Exchange, a premier global digital asset trading platform, has announced the listing of PDT (PDT) on March 27, 2024. Users of LBank Exchange can brace themselves for the PDT/USDT trading pair, which went live already.





PDT (PDT) on the SNOWSEED platform introduces a Web3 economy that integrates blockchain into healthcare to foster a broad ecosystem where $PDT serves as a key medium of value exchange, enhancing user involvement and experiences across various industries.

Introducing PDT: SNOWSEED's blockchain-based healthcare revolution

LBank Exchange is thrilled to announce the upcoming listing of PDT (PDT), an innovative and advanced treatment modality for cancer, leveraging the power of light-sensitive drugs known as photosensitizers, along with light exposure, to destroy cancer cells. The treatment involves administering a photosensitizer into the patient's system, which selectively accumulates in cancer cells. Afterward, the targeted area is exposed to a specific wavelength of light. This exposure activates the photosensitizer, producing a form of oxygen that kills the cancer cells, damages the blood vessels feeding the tumor, and initiates an immune response to further destroy the tumor. PDT offers a unique advantage over traditional cancer treatments, as it minimally impacts the surrounding healthy tissues and can be precisely targeted, making it an effective option for certain types of cancer.

The Snowseed Platform, through the WiseAlya Project, aims to revolutionize the way PDT is utilized and commercialized, particularly in Indonesia. This initiative seeks to overcome the challenges that have hindered the widespread adoption of PDT, such as high costs and the use of outdated photosensitizers. By focusing on the Indonesian medical sector, the project anticipates the commercialization of PDT in the first half of 2024, aiming to make this cutting-edge treatment more accessible. The platform proposes to use PDT Coin, a cryptocurrency based on the Solana blockchain, to facilitate investments in PDT cancer treatment facilities and provide a reliable payment method for treatments, thereby addressing the financial barriers to accessing PDT.

The application of photoditazine, a third-generation photosensitizer developed by the Russian pharmaceutical company Veta Grand, signifies a significant advancement in PDT technology. With a lower side effect profile compared to its predecessors, photoditazine allows for light exposure just a few hours after treatment, minimizing patient discomfort and potential complications. This development is a key component of the WiseAlya Project's strategy to introduce more effective and patient-friendly PDT treatments in Indonesia. By incorporating blockchain technology through the issuance of $PDT tokens and creating a comprehensive ecosystem that includes DeFi, gaming, and AI-powered services, Snowseed aims to not only enhance the accessibility of PDT but also foster a robust, community-driven economy around this groundbreaking medical technology.

About PDT Token

The PDT Token, introduced by the Snowseed Platform as part of the WiseAlya Project, represents a pioneering blend of blockchain technology with healthcare innovation, particularly focusing on Photodynamic Therapy (PDT) for cancer treatment. Operating on the Solana blockchain for enhanced speed and efficiency, the PDT Token is designed to facilitate investments in specialized PDT cancer treatment hospitals and serve as a reliable payment method for medical services. This cryptocurrency initiative aims to address and overcome the financial and accessibility challenges associated with advanced medical treatments. By leveraging the PDT Token, Snowseed endeavors to make cutting-edge cancer therapy technologies accessible to a global clientele, thereby revolutionizing the medical sector through the strategic application of digital assets and blockchain technology.

Based on SOL, PDT has a total supply of 500 million (i.e. 500,000,000). The distribution of PDT tokens is allocated as follows: 3% for private sale, 10% for marketing, 10% for team & advisors, 15% for partners, 12% for reserves, and the remaining 50% dedicated to the ecosystem. The SOL-based token is poised for its debut on LBank Exchange at 8:00 UTC on March 27, 2024. Investors who are interested in PDT can easily buy and sell on LBank Exchange now.

