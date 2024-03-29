ArcelorMittal S.A.: ArcelorMittal publishes convening notice for its Annual General Meeting of shareholders

29 March 2024, 08:00 CET

ArcelorMittal (the 'Company') announces the publication of the convening notice for its Annual General Meeting of shareholders (the 'General Meeting'), which will be held on 30 April 2024 at 3 p.m. CET at the Company's registered office, 24-26, boulevard d'Avranches, L-1160 Luxembourg, Grand-Duchy of Luxembourg.

The ArcelorMittal shareholders entitled to vote at the Annual General Meeting will be those who are shareholders on the record date of 16 April 2024 at midnight (24:00 hours CET) (the 'Record Date').

The convening notice, the Annual Report 2023, the Form 20-F 2023, the voting forms and all other meeting documentation will be available on ArcelorMittal's website www.arcelormittal.com under Investors - Equity investors - Shareholders events - AGM - Annual General Meeting of shareholders, 30 April 2024. Shareholders may obtain a soft copy of the Annual Report 2023unless they specify that they would like to receive free of charge a hard copy by mail (in which case they should provide the relevant postal address) or at the Company's registered office.

The Company also announces that as of 28 March 2024 Mrs. Karyn Ovelmen has stepped down from her position as chair of the Board's Audit & Risk Committee. The new chair of the Company's Audit & Risk Committee will be appointed at the next Board of Directors meeting and Mrs. Ovelmen will hold the position on a caretaker basis until 30 April 2024. Mrs. Ovelmen will continue to serve as the Company's Lead Independent Director.

