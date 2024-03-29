Anzeige
Leoni Comunicazione, press office of Hotel Milano Scala: HOTEL MILANO SCALA, REAL GREEN REALITY IN THE HISTORIC CENTRE OF MILAN

MILAN, March 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "The tourism data for Milan in 2023 reached an all-time high, and it's a success we must share among many stakeholders, both public and private, including the dense network of accommodation facilities in the city. We need virtuous examples like Hotel Milano Scala."

Terrace with garden and 360-degree view of Milan

This is how Elena Grandi, the City of Milan's Environment and Green Councilor, opened the meeting, attended by Giorgio Caire di Lauzet - CEO of DREAM&CHARME, Vittorio Modena - administrator of Hotel Milano Scala, and Gian Luca Vorraro - Borsino Rifiuti, moderated by Umberto Torelli (Corriere della Sera).

The conference outlined the actions taken over the years by Hotel Milano Scala: it uses a Mitsubishi Electric air conditioning system, recovering condensed water heat; it has a rooftop terrace with a garden to supply the kitchen with some meal components, respecting the farm-to-table philosophy; it offers clean air thanks to numerous plants and a filtration system; through two composting systems and participation in Borsino Rifiuti's Smart Circular City project, it recycles organic waste, also providing amenities for the guests.

Thanks to these best practices, the hotel was already listed among the 36 most sustainable hotels in the world in the UK National Geographic Traveller's Earth Collection guide and had received top sustainability ratings on 3+ booking.com, expedia.com, and TripAdvisor.com.

Eventually, it has also earned recognition from the DCA ESG Certification, guaranteeing the sustainability and reliability of the accommodation facility.

Dream&Charme is an independent Italian certification body, part of the Global Sustainable Tourism Council, accredited by Accredia, which defines global criteria for sustainable tourism in line with European regulations.

"The DCA ESG Certification - stated the CEO of Dream&Charme - is a fundamental element for tourism. The decision of Hotel Milano Scala to obtain the DCA ESG Certification, under international accreditation, highlights a forward-thinking assessment."

As a result of these strategies, the hotel remains one step ahead in the context of conscious and sustainable tourism. "Sustainability is not a goal but a journey that never ends...," said Vittorio Modena, administrator of Hotel Milano Scala, defining his commitment in this sector.

Media Contact Details:press@jesurum-leoni.com; Tommaso Isacco Leoni; tleoni@jesurum-leoni.com; 0393451441423

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2374618/360_degree_view_of_Milan.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2374619/Hotel_Milano_Scala_Logo.jpg

Hotel Milano Scala Logo

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hotel-milano-scala-real-green-reality-in-the-historic-centre-of-milan-302102791.html

