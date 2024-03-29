In a new weekly update for pv magazine, Solcast, a DNV company, reports that Victoria, Tasmania, Western Australia, and New South Wales were over-performing solar regions in March. This overperformance in the southeast and southwest came despite most of the Australian continent seeing below-average irradiance, due to thicker-than-usual clouds over the sparsely-populated interior and tropics. Australia's solar fleet, concentrated in the populated southeast and southwest regions, bucked a national trend to perform well during March. The analysis, compiled using the Solcast API, includes forecasts ...

