London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - March 29, 2024) - Artis Trade Invest Fund (Liechtenstein) announces a new initiative for secured trade finance, providing short-term financing to European petrol stations. This financing line is designed to support the procurement of fuel supplies, ensuring stable and efficient operations.

Key Points:

Targeted Support: The focus is on providing weekly invoice financing tailored specifically for fuel supply contracts in Europe. By enhancing liquidity for petrol stations, this initiative aims to fortify their financial resilience and ensure uninterrupted operations.

Secured Investments: Backed by irrevocable purchase orders and comprehensive credit risk insurance, Artis Trade Invest offers investors the opportunity to participate in secured investments with established European debtors. With potential annual returns of up to 15% and principal protection, this initiative presents an attractive proposition for discerning investors seeking a stable return with low volatility.

Strategic Expansion: Leveraging its extensive network, Artis Trade Invest introduces this innovative financing solution in response to the growing demand for optimised working capital and more resilient supply chain links. This strategic expansion underscores the fund's commitment to identifying and participating in unique opportunities that provide both attractive returns and low risk.

Andreas Schweitzer, Managing Director of Arjan Capital Ltd in London, the adviser to the fund, comments: "This initiative aligns with our commitment to innovative trade finance solutions, offering secured investments. We are confident that this initiative will not only benefit investors but also play a pivotal role in enhancing the operational efficiency and financial stability of European petrol stations."

About Artis Trade Invest:

Artis Trade Invest is headquartered in Liechtenstein and specialises in providing access to secured trade finance assets.

With a focus on high-yield niche opportunities across Europe and strategic global trade corridors, the fund is a trusted partner for investors seeking predictable returns and short-term exposure from an uncorrelated asset class.

