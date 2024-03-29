A new survey conducted by Germany's Fraunhofer ISE showed that 72. 4% of the country's farmers are considering the deployment of an agrivoltaic project. Among the main factors behind this choice, the researchers identified the additional source of income coming from solar power generation and the perceived usefulness of the technology. Researchers at Germany's Fraunhofer Institute for Solar Energy Systems (Fraunhofer ISE) and the University of Goettingen conducted a survey to understand which factors may motivate German farmers to build agrivoltaic facilities and found that their vast majority ...

