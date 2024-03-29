Osaka and Hiroshima, Japan, Mar 29, 2024 - (JCN Newswire) - Panasonic Energy Co., Ltd., a Panasonic Group Company, and Mazda Motor Corporation today announced they have signed an agreement towards the supply of cylindrical automotive lithium-ion batteries.In June 2023, the two companies commenced discussions aimed at building a medium- to long-term partnership for the supply of cylindrical automotive lithium-ion batteries, discussions which have now resulted in the signing of this agreement.Through this agreement, both companies reaffirm their commitment to addressing various societal challenges, such as mitigating global warming, promoting sustainable growth within the automotive and battery sectors, supporting local employment, and fostering talent development.Details regarding this partnership will be communicated at the appropriate time.Source: mazdaCopyright 2024 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.