COLUMBUS, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Intellinetics, Inc. (NYSE American: INLX), a digital transformation solutions provider, announced financial results for the three and 12 months ended December 31, 2023.

2023 Fourth Quarter Financial Highlights

Total Revenue increased 3.8% over the same period in 2022. The growth in Q4 was fully organic.

Software as a Service revenue increased 8.8% over the same period in 2022.

Commercialized IPAS with two launched customers, and signed seven more.

Professional services revenue increased 4.7% over the same period in 2022.

Net Income of $61,638, or $0.02 per basic and $0.01 per fully diluted share, compared to net income of $200,784, or $0.05 per basic and $0.04 per fully diluted share, for the same period in 2022.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 12.5% to $754,375, compared to $670,321 from the same period in 2022.

Ended the year with less than $1.8 million dollars in debt, net of cash.

2023 Full-Year Financial Highlights

Total Revenue increased 20.5% over the same period in 2022.

The Company commercially launched the IntelliCloud Payables Automation System (IPAS), its newest SaaS offering.

Software as a Service revenue increased 27.8% over the same period in 2022.

Professional services revenue increased 24.6% over the same period in 2022.

Net Income of $519,266, or $0.13 per basic and $0.11 per fully diluted share, compared to net income of $24,027, or $0.01 per basic and fully diluted share, for the same period in 2022.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 13.7% to $2,744,649, compared to $2,413,901 from the same period in 2022.

For the years ended

December 31, 2023 2022 Revenues: Sale of software $ 100,260 $ 159,084 Software as a service 5,133,215 4,017,409 Software maintenance services 1,407,064 1,387,885 Professional services 9,167,428 7,357,937 Storage and retrieval services 1,078,414 1,094,613 Total revenues $ 16,886,381 $ 14,016,928

James F. DeSocio, President & CEO of Intellinetics, stated, "This was a milestone year for Intellinetics, as we expanded our base of recurring SaaS revenue, making our business more predictable and increasingly profitable. Our SaaS revenue continues to grow faster than our consolidated revenue. From this position of strength, we enter 2024 with increasing confidence that our new payables automation offering, IPAS, will become a more meaningful contributor to our results, adding another SaaS revenue stream to our profile."

"For the year, we delivered double-digit increases in revenue, net income, and Adjusted EBITDA, with only a modest contribution from IPAS," continued Mr. DeSocio. "This progress enabled us to pay down debt, strengthen our balance sheet and invest in sales and marketing initiatives to support IPAS and YellowFolder."

Summary - 2023 Fourth Quarter Results

Revenues for the three months ended December 31, 2023 were $4,192,689, an increase of 3.8%, as compared with $4,038,146 for the same period in 2022. This organic increase was driven by an 8.8% increase in SaaS revenue, and a 4.7% increase in professional services fees, partially offset by lower sales of licensed software as the Company continued to shift its focus to recurring revenue.

Total operating expenses increased 17.0% to $2,540,565, compared to $2,171,576 driven by increases in stock expense of $194,541 and depreciation and amortization of $66,614 (all non-cash expenses). Income from operations was $181,527 compared to $410,542 in the fourth quarter last year.

Intellinetics reported net income of $61,638, down 69% compared to $200,784 for the same period in 2022. Basic and diluted net income per share for the three months ended December 31, 2023 was $0.02 and $0.01, respectively, compared to $0.05 per basic and $0.04 per fully diluted share for the period ended December 31, 2022. Adjusted EBITDA was $754,375 compared to $670,321 in 2022.

"Importantly, our first two IPAS customers were both live and successfully running in the fourth quarter," added Mr. DeSocio.

Summary - 2023 Full-Year Results

Yellow Folder, acquired April 1, 2022, contributed $3,613,764 in revenue in the year ended December 31, 2023, compared to $2,460,474 in revenue for the year ended December 31, 2022. Inclusive of the contribution from Yellow Folder, revenues for the year ended December 31, 2023 were $16,886,381, an increase of 20.5% as compared with $14,016,928 for the same period in 2022. Total operating expenses increased 17.0% to $9,456,486, compared to $8,081,837. Income from operations was $1,107,469, an increase of 33.9% compared to income from operations of $827,321 for last year. Intellinetics reported net income of $519,266, or $0.13 per basic and $0.11 per diluted share, compared to net income of $24,027, or $0.01 per basic and diluted share, for the same period in 2022. Adjusted EBITDA was $2,744,649 compared to $2,413,901.

2024 Outlook

Based on management's current plans and assumptions, the Company reiterated expectations that it will grow revenues and EBITDA on a year-over-year basis for the fiscal year 2024.

"Our IPAS offering provides customers with an almost instant positive return, and offers our company an organic growth opportunity to more than double our SaaS revenue over the next four to five years," continued Mr. DeSocio. "We view IPAS as a transformative opportunity for our company, and we plan to make investments to position the product for as rapid an adoption as we can drive. Even with these investments, 2024 Adjusted EBITDA is expected to grow on a year-over-year basis, as we focus on making all the early adopters of IPAS happy, we round out its capabilities and set the stage for wholesale adoption in select ERP ecosystems over the next 4-5 years."

We will be prepaying $500,000 of our long term debt shortly, and expect to have no net debt at the end of 2024.

Conference Call

Intellinetics is holding a conference call to discuss these results on a live webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET today. Interested parties can access the webcast through the Intellinetics website at https://ir.intellinetics.com/. Investors can also dial in to the webcast by calling (877) 407-8133 (toll-free) or (201) 689-8040. A replay of the call can also be accessed via phone through April 11, 2024 by dialing (877) 660-6853 (toll-free) or (201) 612-7415 and using replay access code 13744747.

About Intellinetics, Inc.

Intellinetics, Inc. (NYSE American: INLX) is enabling the digital transformation. Intellinetics empowers organizations to manage, store and protect their important documents and data. The Company's flagship solution, the IntelliCloud content management platform, delivers advanced security, compliance, workflow and collaboration features critical for highly regulated, risk-intensive markets. IntelliCloud connects documents to users and the processes they support anytime, anywhere to accelerate innovation and empower organizations to think and work in new ways. In addition, Intellinetics offers business process outsourcing (BPO), document and micrographics scanning services, and records storage. From highly regulated industries like Healthcare/Human Service Providers, K-12, Public Safety, and State and Local Governments, to businesses looking to move away from paper-based processes, Intellinetics is the all-in-one, compliant, document management solution. Intellinetics is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. For additional information, please visit www.intellinetics.com.

Cautionary Statement

Statements in this press release which are not purely historical, including statements regarding future business and growth, future revenues, including fourth quarter and full year results; organic revenue growth from both new and existing customers; market share, growth of our markets, and better results due to price increases; sustainable profitability; the rollout and success of new products, including IPAS; continued growth of SaaS revenue; cross-selling efforts and other synergies associated with our acquisition of Yellow Folder; expansion of relationships with key customers; execution of Intellinetics' business plan, strategy, direction and focus; and other intentions, beliefs, expectations, representations, projections, plans or strategies regarding future growth, financial results, and other future events are forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the risks associated with the effect of changing economic conditions including inflationary pressures, challenges with hiring and maintaining a stable workforce, Intellinetics' ability to execute on its business plan and strategy, customary risks attendant to acquisitions, trends in the products markets, variations in Intellinetics' cash flow or adequacy of capital resources, market acceptance risks, the success of Intellinetics' solutions providers, including human services, health care, and education, technical development risks, and other risks, uncertainties and other factors discussed from time to time in its reports filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in Intellinetics' most recent annual report on Form 10-K as well as subsequently filed reports on Form 8-K. Intellinetics cautions investors not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Intellinetics disclaims any obligation and does not undertake to update or revise any forward-looking statements in this press release. Expanded and historical information is made available to the public by Intellinetics on its website at www.intellinetics.com or at www.sec.gov.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Intellinetics uses non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA as supplemental measures of our performance that are not required by, or presented in accordance with, accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (GAAP). A non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of a company's financial performance that excludes or includes amounts so as to be different from the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP in the statement of income, balance sheet or statement of cash flows of a company.

Adjusted EBITDA: Adjusted EBITDA is not a measurement of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to net income, operating income, or any other performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP, or as an alternative to cash flow from operating activities or a measure of our liquidity. Intellinetics urges investors to review the reconciliation of non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA to the comparable GAAP Net Income, which is included in this press release, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate Intellinetics' financial performance.

We believe that Adjusted EBITDA is a useful performance measure and is used by us to facilitate a comparison of our operating performance on a consistent basis from period-to-period and to provide for a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting our business than measures under GAAP can provide alone. We define "Adjusted EBITDA" as earnings before interest expense, any income taxes, depreciation and amortization expense, stock-based compensation, note conversion and note or equity offer warrant or stock expense, gain or loss on debt extinguishment, change in fair value of contingent consideration, and transaction costs.

Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA

For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2023 2022 Net income - GAAP $ 61,638 $ 200,784 Interest expense, net 119,889 209,758 Depreciation and amortization 259,268 198,127 Stock-based compensation 313,580 118,999 Change in fair value of earnout liabilities - (57,347 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 754,375 $ 670,321 For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023 2022 Net income - GAAP $ 519,266 $ 24,027 Interest expense, net 588,203 803,294 Depreciation and amortization 974,527 722,197 Stock-based compensation 662,653 421,450 Change in fair value of earnout liabilities - 355,281 Transaction costs - 87,652 Adjusted EBITDA $ 2,744,649 $ 2,413,901

Recurring Revenue: Recognized revenue for any applicable period that we characterize as being recurring in nature, without regard to contract start or end dates or renewal rates. It includes the following revenue types: SaaS subscription agreements, maintenance contracts related to perpetual software licenses, storage and retrieval services, and professional services revenues in the nature of business process outsourcing. It excludes revenues of a type that are not expected to recur, primarily perpetual licenses, most document conversion services, and other professional services that are project based. Recurring revenue is not determined by reference to deferred revenue, unbilled revenue, or any other GAAP financial measure over any period, so the Company has not reconciled the Recurring Revenues to any GAAP measure. Recurring revenue should not be extrapolated into a precise prediction of future revenues, because it does not take into account our contract start and end dates and our renewal rates. Management believes that reviewing this metric, in addition to GAAP results, helps investors and financial analysts understand the value of Intellinetics' recurring revenue streams versus prior periods.

Reconciliation of revenues to recurring revenues:

For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2023 2022 Revenues as reported: Sale of software $ 11,899 $ 65,098 Software as a service 1,323,120 1,216,325 Software maintenance services 355,373 354,510 Professional services 2,236,733 2,136,611 Storage and retrieval 265,564 265,602 $ 4,192,689 $ 4,038,146 Revenues - recurring only: Sale of software - recurring $ - $ - Software as a service - recurring 1,267,202 1,144,832 Software maintenance services - recurring 355,373 354,510 Professional services - recurring 798,444 675,026 Storage and retrieval - recurring 225,561 239,379 $ 2,646,580 $ 2,413,747 Revenues - non-recurring only: Sale of software - non-recurring $ 11,899 $ 65,098 Software as a service - non-recurring 55,918 71,493 Software maintenance services - non-recurring - - Professional services - non-recurring 1,438,289 1,461,585 Storage and retrieval - non-recurring 40,003 26,223 $ 1,546,109 $ 1,624,399 Total recurring and non-recurring revenues $ 4,192,689 $ 4,038,146

Note 1 - Software as a service non-recurring revenue is comprised of professional services setup fees which are recognized ratably over the initial contract period. They do not renew, and are therefore non-recurring. Under ASC 606, they are deemed essential to the functionality of the subscription Software as a service, and are therefore recognized together with the subscription Software as a service revenue.

Total Contract Value: Estimated total future revenues from contracts signed during the period. This refers to contracts or projects that have been awarded by our customers, and it presumes the provision of all software, subscription services, and/or professional services, with no termination of any awarded contracts. There can be no guarantee that all work will be completed during any fiscal period, or that the contracts will not be terminated before all the estimated future revenues are earned, received, and/or recognized. Total Contract Value is a performance measure that the Company believes provides useful information to its management and investors as it allows the Company to better track the Company's current sales performance, without any adjustment to exclude revenues that will not be earned, received, or recognized until future periods. Total Contract Value includes new sales in all our revenue categories, including SaaS, perpetual software licenses, maintenance, storage and retrieval, and professional services, to new or existing customers. It excludes renewals (and price increases on renewals if any). Total Contract Value is not a substitute for total revenue. There is no GAAP measure that is comparable to Total Contract Value, so the Company has not reconciled the Total Contract Value to any GAAP measure.

INTELLINETICS, INC. and SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Balance Sheets December 31, December 31, 2023 2022 ASSETS Current assets: Cash $ 1,215,248 $ 2,696,481 Accounts receivable, net 1,850,375 1,121,083 Accounts receivable, unbilled 1,320,837 596,410 Parts and supplies, net 110,272 73,221 Contract assets 140,165 80,378 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 367,478 325,466 Total current assets 5,004,375 4,893,039 Property and equipment, net 924,257 1,068,706 Right of use assets, operating 2,532,928 3,200,191 Right of use assets, finance 219,777 154,282 Intangible assets, net 3,909,338 4,419,646 Goodwill 5,789,821 5,789,821 Other assets 645,764 417,457 Total assets $ 19,026,260 $ 19,943,142 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 194,454 $ 370,300 Accrued compensation 337,884 411,683 Accrued expenses 164,103 114,902 Lease liabilities, operating - current 712,607 692,074 Lease liabilities, finance - current 49,926 22,493 Deferred revenues 2,927,808 2,754,064 Earnout liabilities - current - 700,000 Notes payable - current - 936,966 Total current liabilities 4,386,782 6,002,482 Long-term liabilities: Notes payable - net of current portion 2,209,242 2,085,035 Notes payable - related party 560,602 529,084 Notes payable 560,602 529,084 Lease liabilities, operating - net of current portion 1,942,970 2,624,608 Lease liabilities, finance - net of current portion 175,943 133,131 Total long-term liabilities 4,888,757 5,371,858 Total liabilities 9,275,539 11,374,340 Stockholders' equity: Common stock, $0.001 par value, 25,000,000 shares authorized; 4,113,621 and 4,073,757 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively 4,114 4,074 Additional paid-in capital 30,841,630 30,179,017 Accumulated deficit (21,095,023 ) (21,614,289 ) Total stockholders' equity 9,750,721 8,568,802 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 19,026,260 $ 19,943,142

INTELLINETICS, INC. and SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Statements of Income For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023 2022 Revenues: Sale of software $ 100,260 $ 159,084 Software as a service 5,133,215 4,017,409 Software maintenance services 1,407,064 1,387,885 Professional services 9,167,428 7,357,937 Storage and retrieval services 1,078,414 1,094,613 Total revenues 16,886,381 14,016,928 Cost of revenues: Sale of software 25,736 64,577 Software as a service 889,135 701,433 Software maintenance services 59,373 79,738 Professional services 4,992,826 3,908,205 Storage and retrieval services 355,356 353,817 Total cost of revenues 6,322,426 5,107,770 Gross profit 10,563,955 8,909,158 Operating expenses: General and administrative 6,455,088 4,945,214 Change in fair value of earnout liabilities - 87,652 Transaction costs - 355,281 Sales and marketing 2,026,871 1,971,493 Depreciation and amortization 974,527 722,197 Total operating expenses 9,456,486 8,081,837 Income from operations 1,107,469 827,321 Other (expense) income Interest expense, net (588,203 ) (803,294 ) Total other (expense) income, net (588,203 ) (803,294 ) Net income $ 519,266 $ 24,027 Basic net income per share: $ 0.13 $ 0.01 Diluted net income per share: $ 0.11 $ 0.01 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - basic 4,074,194 3,767,299 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - diluted 4,652,058 4,295,817

INTELLINETICS, INC. and SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 519,266 $ 24,027 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 974,527 722,197 Bad debt expense 77,211 42,129 Loss on disposal of fixed assets - 24,473 Amortization of deferred financing costs 177,164 216,381 Amortization of debt discount 22,045 102,400 Amortization of right of use assets, financing 42,115 6,708 Stock issued for services 198,124 57,500 Stock option compensation 464,529 363,950 Change in fair value of earnout liabilities - 87,652 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (806,503 ) 81,227 Accounts receivable, unbilled (724,427 ) (151,628 ) Parts and supplies (37,051 ) 3,470 Prepaid expenses and other current assets (101,799 ) (176,596 ) Accounts payable and accrued expenses (200,444 ) 173,480 Operating lease assets and liabilities, net 6,158 25,351 Deferred compensation - (100,828 ) Deferred revenues 173,744 486,885 Total adjustments 265,393 1,964,751 Net cash provided by operating activities 784,659 1,988,778 Cash flows from investing activities: Cash paid to acquire business, net - (6,383,269 ) Capitalization of internal use software (436,837 ) (376,345 ) Purchases of property and equipment (111,240 ) (200,980 ) Net cash used in investing activities (548,077 ) (6,960,594 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Payment of earnout liabilities (700,000 ) (1,018,333 ) Proceeds from issuance of common stock - 5,740,758 Offering costs paid on issuance of common stock and notes - (746,342 ) Proceeds from notes payable - 2,364,500 Proceeds from notes payable - related parties - 600,000 Other net changes in finance lease assets and liabilities (2,411 ) - Principal payments on financing lease liability (34,954 ) (5,366 ) Repayment of notes payable (980,450 ) (1,019,550 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (1,717,815 ) 5,915,667 Net (decrease) increase in cash (1,481,233 ) 943,851 Cash - beginning of period 2,696,481 1,752,630 Cash - end of period $ 1,215,248 $ 2,696,481 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information: Cash paid during the period for interest $ 418,790 $ 496,805 Cash paid during the period for income taxes $ 21,667 $ 12,888 Supplemental disclosure of non-cash financing activities: Discount on notes payable for warrants $ - $ 169,900 Discount on notes payable - related parties for warrants - 43,113 Right-of-use asset obtained in exchange for finance lease liability 107,610 160,990 Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing activities relating to business acquisitions: Accounts receivable $ - $ 68,380 Prepaid expenses - 38,913 Property and equipment - 30,018 Intangible assets - 3,888,000 Goodwill - 3,466,934 Accounts payable - (36,446 ) Deferred revenues - (1,072,530 ) Net assets acquired in acquisition - 6,383,269 Cash used in business acquisition $ - $ 6,383,269

