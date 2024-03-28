CAMARILLO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Semtech Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC), a high-performance semiconductor, IoT systems and cloud connectivity service provider, today reported unaudited financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2024, which ended January 28, 2024.

"End market demand for our semiconductor business has progressed from stable to growing," said Paul H. Pickle, Semtech's president and chief executive officer. "While our hardware business remains constrained, we believe Semtech is well-positioned to benefit from near-term growth trends, particularly in our infrastructure end market."

"Working capital improvements contributed to positive operating and free cash flows for the fourth quarter, and we completed an optional principal prepayment on our credit facility," said Mark Lin, Semtech's executive vice president and chief financial officer. "We went live on a single ERP at the beginning of the first quarter of fiscal year 2025, which we expect will increase efficiencies and enhance internal controls."

Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2024 Results

GAAP Financial Results Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended (in millions, except per share data) Q424 Q324 Q423 Q424 Q423 Net sales $ 192.9 $ 200.9 $ 167.5 $ 868.8 $ 756.5 Gross margin (0.2 )% 46.3 % 59.7 % 34.1 % 63.3 % Operating costs and expenses, net $ 619.6 $ 105.3 $ 155.7 $ 1,240.6 $ 385.8 Operating (loss) income $ (620.0 ) $ (12.4 ) $ (55.7 ) $ (944.3 ) $ 92.8 Operating margin (321.3 )% (6.2 )% (33.2 )% (108.7 )% 12.3 % Interest expense, net $ 22.1 $ 27.7 $ 2.1 $ 92.8 $ 11.8 Goodwill impairment $ 473.8 $ 2.3 $ - $ 755.6 $ - Intangible impairments $ 131.4 $ - $ - $ 131.4 $ - Diluted (loss) earnings per share $ (9.98 ) $ (0.60 ) $ (0.80 ) $ (17.03 ) $ 0.96

Non-GAAP Financial Results Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended (in millions, except per share data) Q424 Q324 Q423 Q424 Q423 Net sales $ 192.9 $ 200.9 $ 167.5 $ 868.8 $ 756.5 Gross margin 48.9 % 51.3 % 62.3 % 49.5 % 64.5 % Operating costs and expenses, net $ 76.5 $ 82.5 $ 66.7 $ 337.5 $ 277.5 Operating income $ 17.8 $ 20.5 $ 37.7 $ 92.7 $ 210.7 Operating margin 9.2 % 10.2 % 22.5 % 10.7 % 27.8 % Interest expense, net $ 19.9 $ 22.3 $ 1.6 $ 81.8 $ 4.6 Diluted (loss) earnings per share $ (0.06 ) $ 0.02 $ 0.49 $ 0.14 $ 2.81 Adjusted EBITDA $ 24.0 $ 28.1 $ 44.1 $ 122.0 $ 236.3

Goodwill impairment was $755.6 million and intangible impairments were $131.4 million for fiscal year 2024 primarily due to reduced earnings forecasts associated with the business acquired from Sierra Wireless and current macroeconomic conditions, including an elevated interest rate environment.

First Quarter of Fiscal Year 2025 Outlook

(in millions, except per share data) Net sales $ 200.0 +/- $ 5.0 Non-GAAP Financial Measures Gross margin 49.5 % +/- 100 bps Operating costs and expenses, net $ 78.5 +/- $ 1.5 Operating income $ 20.5 +/- $ 3.0 Operating margin 10.3 % +/- 120 bps Interest expense, net $ 20.5 Normalized income tax rate 12 % Diluted earnings (loss) per share $ 0.00 +/- $ 0.04 Adjusted EBITDA $ 27.8 +/- $ 3.0 Diluted share count of 64.5 for diluted (loss) per share and 66.0 for diluted earnings per share

The Company is unable to include a reconciliation of forward-looking non-GAAP results to the corresponding GAAP measures as this is not available without unreasonable efforts due to the high variability and low visibility with respect to the impact of transaction, integration and restructuring expenses, share-based awards, amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets and other items that are excluded from these non-GAAP measures. The Company expects the variability of the above charges to have a potentially significant impact on its GAAP financial results.

To supplement the Company's consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP, this release includes a presentation of select non-GAAP financial measures. The Company's non-GAAP measures of gross margin, SG&A expense, R&D expense, operating costs and expenses, net, operating income or loss, operating margin, interest expense, net, diluted (loss) earnings per share and normalized tax rate exclude the following items, if any, as set forth in the reconciliations in the tables below under "Supplemental Information: Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Results:"

Share-based compensation

Intangible amortization

Transaction and integration related costs or recoveries (including costs associated with the acquisition of Sierra Wireless)

Restructuring and other reserves, including cumulative other reserves associated with historical activity including environmental, pension, deferred compensation and right-of-use asset impairments

Share-based compensation acceleration expense related to the acquisition of Sierra Wireless

Litigation costs or dispute settlement charges or recoveries

Gain on sale of business

Equity method income or loss

Investment gains, losses, reserves and impairments, including interest income from debt investments

Write-off and amortization of deferred financing costs

Debt commitment fee

Goodwill and intangible impairment

Amortization of inventory step-up

Effective as of the third quarter of fiscal year 2024, the Company's non-GAAP measures have been adjusted to exclude amortization of deferred financing costs, which had the impact of decreasing non-GAAP interest expense, net and increasing non-GAAP net income or loss attributable to common stockholders and non-GAAP earnings or loss per diluted share. This adjustment was applied retrospectively and all prior period amounts have been revised to conform to the current presentation.

To provide additional insight into the Company's first quarter outlook, this release also includes a presentation of forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures. In the financial statements provided with this release, the Company also presents Adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net (loss) income plus interest expense, interest income, income taxes, depreciation and amortization and share-based compensation, and adjusted to exclude certain expenses, gains and losses that the Company believes are not indicative of its core results over time. The Company considers free cash flow, which may be positive or negative, a non-GAAP financial measure defined as cash flows provided by (used in) operating activities less net capital expenditures. Management believes that the presentation of these non-GAAP measures provides useful information to investors regarding the Company's financial condition and results of operations. These non-GAAP financial measures are adjusted to exclude the items identified above because such items are either operating expenses that would not otherwise have been incurred by the Company in the normal course of the Company's business operations, or are not reflective of the Company's core results over time. These excluded items may include recurring as well as non-recurring items, and no inference should be made that all of these adjustments, charges, costs or expenses are unusual, infrequent or non-recurring. For example: certain restructuring and integration-related expenses (which consist of employee termination costs, facility closure or lease termination costs, and contract termination costs) may be considered recurring given the Company's ongoing efforts to be more cost effective and efficient; certain acquisition and disposition-related adjustments or expenses may be deemed recurring given the Company's regular evaluation of potential transactions and investments; and certain litigation expenses or dispute settlement charges or gains (which may include estimated losses for which the Company may have established a reserve, as well as any actual settlements, judgments, or other resolutions against, or in favor of, the Company related to litigation, arbitration, disputes or similar matters, and insurance recoveries received by the Company related to such matters) may be viewed as recurring given that the Company may from time to time be involved in, and may resolve, litigation, arbitration, disputes, and similar matters.

Notwithstanding that certain adjustments, charges, costs or expenses may be considered recurring, in order to provide meaningful comparisons, the Company believes that it is appropriate to exclude such items because they are not reflective of the Company's core results and tend to vary based on timing, frequency and magnitude.

These non-GAAP financial measures are provided to enhance the user's overall understanding of the Company's comparable financial performance between periods. In addition, the Company's management generally excludes the items noted above when managing and evaluating the performance of the business. The financial statements provided with this release include reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most comparable GAAP measures for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2023, the third and fourth quarters of fiscal year 2024, and the full-year fiscal 2024 and fiscal 2023 periods.

The Company adopted a full-year, normalized tax rate for the computation of the non-GAAP income tax provision in order to provide better comparability across the interim reporting periods by reducing the quarterly variability in non-GAAP tax rates that can occur throughout the year. In estimating the full-year non-GAAP normalized tax rate, the Company utilized a full-year financial projection that considers multiple factors such as changes to the Company's current operating structure, existing positions in various tax jurisdictions, the effect of key tax law changes, and other significant tax matters to the extent they are applicable to the full fiscal year financial projection. In addition to the adjustments described above, this normalized tax rate excludes the impact of share-based awards and the amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets. For fiscal year 2024, the Company's projected non-GAAP normalized tax rate was 12% and was applied to each quarter of fiscal year 2024. For fiscal year 2025, the Company's projected non-GAAP normalized tax rate is 12% and will be applied to each quarter of fiscal year 2025. The Company's non-GAAP normalized tax rate on non-GAAP net income may be adjusted during the year to account for events or trends that the Company believes materially impact the original annual non-GAAP normalized tax rate including, but not limited to, significant changes resulting from tax legislation, acquisitions, entity structures or operational changes and other significant events. These additional non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered substitutes for any measures derived in accordance with GAAP and may be inconsistent with similar measures presented by other companies.

SEMTECH CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended January 28,

2024 October 29,

2023 January 29,

2023 January 28,

2024 January 29,

2023 Q424 Q324 Q423 Q424 Q423 Net sales $ 192,948 $ 200,899 $ 167,512 $ 868,758 $ 756,533 Cost of sales 99,266 97,925 64,934 447,000 272,314 Amortization of acquired technology 2,280 10,008 2,565 33,716 5,661 Acquired technology impairments 91,792 - - 91,792 - Total cost of sales 193,338 107,933 67,499 572,508 277,975 Gross profit (390 ) 92,966 100,013 296,250 478,558 Operating costs and expenses, net: Selling, general and administrative 55,198 47,663 93,102 220,220 224,812 Product development and engineering 41,505 46,911 52,502 186,450 166,948 Intangible amortization 307 4,853 821 14,913 821 Restructuring 9,167 3,646 9,247 23,775 11,491 Gain on sale of business - - - - (18,313 ) Intangible impairments 39,593 - - 39,593 - Goodwill impairment 473,800 2,266 - 755,621 - Total operating costs and expenses, net 619,570 105,339 155,672 1,240,572 385,759 Operating (loss) income (619,960 ) (12,373 ) (55,659 ) (944,322 ) 92,799 Interest expense (22,827 ) (28,305 ) (6,181 ) (95,813 ) (17,646 ) Interest income 734 574 4,043 3,051 5,801 Non-operating (expense) income, net (2,045 ) 3,542 (735 ) (542 ) (1,331 ) Investment impairments and credit loss reserves, net (1,679 ) (1,990 ) (1,532 ) (3,929 ) (1,156 ) (Loss) income before taxes and equity method income (loss) (645,777 ) (38,552 ) (60,064 ) (1,041,555 ) 78,467 (Benefit) provision for income taxes (3,345 ) (311 ) (9,071 ) 50,519 17,344 Net (loss) income before equity method income (loss) (642,432 ) (38,241 ) (50,993 ) (1,092,074 ) 61,123 Equity method income (loss) 75 (11 ) (22 ) 45 249 Net (loss) income (642,357 ) (38,252 ) (51,015 ) (1,092,029 ) 61,372 Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest 6 (2 ) (2 ) 1 (8 ) Net (loss) income attributable to common stockholders $ (642,363 ) $ (38,250 ) $ (51,013 ) $ (1,092,030 ) $ 61,380 (Loss) earnings per share: Basic $ (9.98 ) $ (0.60 ) $ (0.80 ) $ (17.03 ) $ 0.96 Diluted $ (9.98 ) $ (0.60 ) $ (0.80 ) $ (17.03 ) $ 0.96 Weighted average number of shares used in computing (loss) earnings per share: Basic 64,363 64,216 63,864 64,127 63,770 Diluted 64,363 64,216 63,924 64,127 64,013

SEMTECH CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands) (unaudited) January 28, 2024 January 29, 2023 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 128,585 $ 235,510 Accounts receivable, net 134,322 161,695 Inventories 144,992 207,704 Prepaid taxes 11,969 6,243 Other current assets 114,329 111,634 Total current assets 534,197 722,786 Non-current assets: Property, plant and equipment, net 153,618 169,293 Deferred tax assets 18,014 63,783 Goodwill 541,227 1,281,703 Other intangible assets, net 35,566 215,102 Other assets 91,113 116,961 Total assets $ 1,373,735 $ 2,569,628 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 45,051 $ 100,676 Accrued liabilities 172,105 253,075 Current portion of long-term debt - 43,104 Total current liabilities 217,156 396,855 Non-current liabilities: Deferred tax liabilities 829 5,065 Long-term debt 1,371,039 1,296,966 Other long-term liabilities 91,961 114,707 Stockholders' equity (deficit) (307,434 ) 755,852 Noncontrolling interest 184 183 Total liabilities & equity $ 1,373,735 $ 2,569,628

SEMTECH CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS AND SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION (in thousands) (unaudited) Twelve Months Ended January 28,

2024 January 29,

2023 Net (loss) income $ (1,092,029 ) $ 61,372 Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities (93,920 ) 126,711 Net cash used in investing activities (22,697 ) (1,247,322 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 10,550 1,076,520 Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (858 ) - Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (106,925 ) (44,091 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 235,510 279,601 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 128,585 $ 235,510 Three Months Ended January 28,

2024 October 29,

2023 January 29,

2023 Q424 Q324 Q423 Free cash flow: Cash flow from operations $ 13,919 $ (5,847 ) $ (18,799 ) Net capital expenditures (1,712 ) (6,576 ) (5,680 ) Free cash flow $ 12,207 $ (12,423 ) $ (24,479 )

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended January 28,

2024 October 29,

2023 January 29,

2023 January 28,

2024 January 29,

2023 Q424 Q324 Q423 Q424 Q423 Net sales by reportable segment (1): Signal Integrity 42,831 47,185 59,246 177,033 298,290 Analog Mixed Signal and Wireless 60,423 70,233 93,262 260,264 443,239 IoT Systems 65,506 59,261 9,811 334,904 9,811 IoT Connected Services 24,188 24,220 5,193 96,557 5,193 Total net sales by reportable segment $ 192,948 $ 200,899 $ 167,512 $ 868,758 $ 756,533 (1) In the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2024, as a result of organizational restructuring, the wireless business, which was previously included in the IoT Systems operating segment, and the SDVoE business, which was previously included in the Signal Integrity operating segment, were moved into the Analog Mixed Signal and Wireless operating segment, formerly the Advanced Protection and Sensing operating segment, which also includes the proximity sensing, power and protection businesses. As a result of the reorganization, the Company has four reportable segments. All prior year information in the table above has been revised retrospectively to reflect the change to the Company's reportable segments.

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended January 28,

2024 October 29,

2023 January 29,

2023 January 28,

2024 January 29,

2023 Q424 Q324 Q423 Q424 Q423 Net sales by end market: Infrastructure 39,387 43,191 56,068 163,947 287,270 High-End Consumer 32,059 37,553 34,919 125,222 158,416 Industrial 121,502 120,155 76,525 579,589 310,847 Total net sales by end market $ 192,948 $ 200,899 $ 167,512 $ 868,758 $ 756,533

SEMTECH CORPORATION SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION: RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP RESULTS (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended January 28,

2024 October 29,

2023 January 29,

2023 January 28,

2024 January 29,

2023 Q424 Q324 Q423 Q424 Q423 Gross margin (GAAP) (0.2 ) % 46.3 % 59.7 % 34.1 % 63.3 % Share-based compensation 0.3 % 0.3 % 0.4 % 0.2 % 0.3 % Amortization of acquired technology 1.2 % 5.0 % 1.5 % 3.9 % 0.7 % Transaction and integration related costs, net - % (0.3 )% - % 0.3 % - % Share-based compensation acceleration expense - % - % 0.5 % - % 0.1 % Restructuring and other reserves, net - % - % 0.2 % 0.1 % 0.1 % Acquired technology impairments 47.6 % - % - % 10.5 % - % Amortization of inventory step-up - % - % - % 0.4 % - % Adjusted gross margin (Non-GAAP) 48.9 % 51.3 % 62.3 % 49.5 % 64.5 %

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended January 28,

2024 October 29,

2023 January 29,

2023 January 28,

2024 January 29,

2023 Q424 Q324 Q423 Q424 Q423 Selling, general and administrative (GAAP) $ 55,198 $ 47,663 $ 93,102 $ 220,220 $ 224,812 Share-based compensation (8,361 ) (3,059 ) (7,801 ) (25,331 ) (21,493 ) Transaction and integration related costs, net (8,476 ) (5,936 ) (22,513 ) (28,751 ) (32,041 ) Share-based compensation acceleration expense - - (33,937 ) - (33,937 ) Environmental reserve - - - - (500 ) Litigation costs, net (36 ) (25 ) (13 ) (219 ) (112 ) Adjusted selling, general and administrative (Non-GAAP) $ 38,325 $ 38,643 $ 28,838 $ 165,919 $ 136,729 Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended January 28,

2024 October 29,

2023 January 29,

2023 January 28,

2024 January 29,

2023 Q424 Q324 Q423 Q424 Q423 Product development and engineering (GAAP) $ 41,505 $ 46,911 $ 52,502 $ 186,450 $ 166,948 Share-based compensation (2,868 ) (2,972 ) (3,592 ) (12,844 ) (15,110 ) Transaction and integration related costs, net (432 ) (66 ) (25 ) (2,048 ) (25 ) Share-based compensation acceleration expense - - (11,010 ) - (11,010 ) Adjusted product development and engineering (Non-GAAP) $ 38,205 $ 43,873 $ 37,875 $ 171,558 $ 140,803

SEMTECH CORPORATION SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION: RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP RESULTS (CONTINUED) (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended January 28,

2024 October 29,

2023 January 29,

2023 January 28,

2024 January 29,

2023 Q424 Q324 Q423 Q424 Q423 Operating cost and expense, net (GAAP) $ 619,570 $ 105,339 $ 155,672 $ 1,240,572 $ 385,759 Share-based compensation (11,229 ) (6,031 ) (11,393 ) (38,175 ) (36,603 ) Intangible amortization (307 ) (4,853 ) (821 ) (14,913 ) (821 ) Transaction and integration related costs, net (8,908 ) (6,002 ) (22,538 ) (30,799 ) (32,066 ) Share-based compensation acceleration expense - - (44,947 ) - (44,947 ) Restructuring and other reserves, net (9,167 ) (3,646 ) (9,247 ) (23,775 ) (11,991 ) Litigation costs, net (36 ) (25 ) (13 ) (219 ) (112 ) Gain on sale of business - - - - 18,313 Intangible impairments (39,593 ) - - (39,593 ) - Goodwill impairment (473,800 ) (2,266 ) - (755,621 ) - Adjusted operating cost and expense, net (Non-GAAP) $ 76,530 $ 82,516 $ 66,713 $ 337,477 $ 277,532

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended January 28,

2024 October 29,

2023 January 29,

2023 January 28,

2024 January 29,

2023 Q424 Q324 Q423 Q424 Q423 Operating (loss) income (GAAP) $ (619,960 ) $ (12,373 ) $ (55,659 ) $ (944,322 ) $ 92,799 Share-based compensation 11,829 6,538 12,020 40,170 39,248 Intangible amortization 2,587 14,861 3,386 48,629 6,482 Transaction and integration related costs, net 8,908 5,507 22,642 33,018 32,170 Share-based compensation acceleration expense - - 45,749 - 45,749 Restructuring and other reserves, net 9,167 3,646 9,536 24,634 12,408 Litigation costs, net 36 25 13 219 112 Gain on sale of business - - - - (18,313 ) Intangible impairments 131,385 - - 131,385 - Goodwill impairment 473,800 2,266 - 755,621 - Amortization of inventory step-up - - - 3,314 - Adjusted operating income (Non-GAAP) $ 17,752 $ 20,470 $ 37,687 $ 92,668 $ 210,655

SEMTECH CORPORATION SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION: RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP RESULTS (CONTINUED) (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended January 28,

2024 October 29,

2023 January 29,

2023 January 28,

2024 January 29,

2023 Q424 Q324 Q423 Q424 Q423 Operating margin (GAAP) (321.3 )% (6.2 )% (33.2 )% (108.7 )% 12.3 % Share-based compensation 6.1 % 3.3 % 7.2 % 4.6 % 5.1 % Intangible amortization 1.3 % 7.4 % 2.0 % 5.6 % 0.9 % Transaction and integration related costs, net 4.6 % 2.8 % 13.5 % 3.9 % 4.3 % Share-based compensation acceleration expense - % - % 27.3 % - % 6.0 % Restructuring and other reserves, net 4.8 % 1.8 % 5.7 % 2.8 % 1.6 % Gain on sale of business - % - % - % - % (2.4 )% Intangible impairments 68.1 % - % - % 15.1 % - % Goodwill impairment 245.6 % 1.1 % - % 87.0 % - % Amortization of inventory step-up - % - % - % 0.4 % - % Adjusted operating margin (Non-GAAP) 9.2 % 10.2 % 22.5 % 10.7 % 27.8 %

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended January 28,

2024 October 29,

2023 January 29,

2023 January 28,

2024 January 29,

2023 Q424 Q324 Q423 Q424 Q423 Interest expense, net (GAAP) $ 22,093 $ 27,731 $ 2,138 $ 92,762 $ 11,845 Amortization of deferred financing costs (2,380 ) (1,837 ) (901 ) (7,320 ) (1,421 ) Write-off of deferred financing costs - (3,675 ) - (4,446 ) - Debt commitment fee - - - - (7,255 ) Investment income 201 103 342 832 1,397 Adjusted interest expense, net (Non-GAAP) $ 19,914 $ 22,322 $ 1,579 $ 81,828 $ 4,566

SEMTECH CORPORATION SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION: RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP RESULTS (CONTINUED) (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended January 28,

2024 October 29,

2023 January 29,

2023 January 28,

2024 January 29,

2023 Q424 Q324 Q423 Q424 Q423 GAAP net (loss) income attributable to common stockholders $ (642,363 ) $ (38,250 ) $ (51,013 ) $ (1,092,030 ) $ 61,380 Adjustments to GAAP net (loss) income attributable to common stockholders: Share-based compensation 11,829 6,538 12,020 40,170 39,248 Intangible amortization 2,587 14,861 3,386 48,629 6,482 Transaction and integration related costs, net 8,908 5,507 22,642 33,018 32,170 Share-based compensation acceleration expense - - 45,749 - 45,749 Restructuring and other reserves, net 9,167 3,646 9,536 24,634 12,408 Litigation costs, net 36 25 13 219 112 Gain on sale of business - - - - (18,313 ) Investment losses (gains), reserves and impairments, net 1,478 1,887 1,190 3,097 (241 ) Amortization of deferred financing costs 2,380 1,837 901 7,320 1,421 Write-off of deferred financing costs - 3,675 - 4,446 - Debt commitment fee - - - - 7,255 Intangible impairments 131,385 - - 131,385 - Goodwill impairment 473,800 2,266 - 755,621 - Amortization of inventory step-up - - - 3,314 - Total Non-GAAP adjustments before taxes 641,570 40,242 95,437 1,051,853 126,291 Associated tax effect (2,840 ) (514 ) (13,316 ) 49,283 (7,227 ) Equity method (income) loss (75 ) 11 22 (45 ) (249 ) Total of supplemental information, net of taxes 638,655 39,739 82,143 1,101,091 118,815 Non-GAAP net (loss) income attributable to common stockholders $ (3,708 ) $ 1,489 $ 31,130 $ 9,061 $ 180,195 GAAP diluted (loss) earnings per share $ (9.98 ) $ (0.60 ) $ (0.80 ) $ (17.03 ) $ 0.96 Adjustments per above 9.92 0.62 1.29 17.17 1.85 Non-GAAP diluted (loss) earnings per share $ (0.06 ) $ 0.02 $ 0.49 $ 0.14 $ 2.81 Weighted-average number of shares used in computing diluted (loss) earnings per share: GAAP 64,363 64,216 63,924 64,127 64,013 Non-GAAP 64,363 64,304 63,924 64,284 64,013

SEMTECH CORPORATION SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION: RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP RESULTS (CONTINUED) (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended January 28,

2024 October 29,

2023 January 29,

2023 January 28,

2024 January 29,

2023 Q424 Q324 Q423 Q424 Q423 GAAP net (loss) income attributable to common stockholders $ (642,363 ) $ (38,250 ) $ (51,013 ) $ (1,092,030 ) $ 61,380 Interest expense 22,827 28,305 6,181 95,813 17,646 Interest income (734 ) (574 ) (4,043 ) (3,051 ) (5,801 ) Non-operating expense (income), net 2,045 (3,542 ) 735 542 1,331 Investment impairments and credit loss reserves, net 1,679 1,990 1,532 3,929 1,156 (Benefit) provision for income taxes (3,345 ) (311 ) (9,071 ) 50,519 17,344 Equity method (income) loss (75 ) 11 22 (45 ) (249 ) Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest 6 (2 ) (2 ) 1 (8 ) Share-based compensation 11,829 6,538 12,020 40,170 39,248 Depreciation and amortization 8,864 22,539 9,830 77,968 32,151 Transaction and integration related costs, net 8,908 5,507 22,642 33,018 32,170 Share-based compensation acceleration expense - - 45,749 - 45,749 Restructuring and other reserves, net 9,167 3,646 9,536 24,634 12,408 Litigation costs, net 36 25 13 219 112 Gain on sale of business - - - - (18,313 ) Intangible impairments 131,385 - - 131,385 - Goodwill impairment 473,800 2,266 - 755,621 - Amortization of inventory step-up - - - 3,314 - Adjusted EBITDA $ 24,029 $ 28,148 $ 44,131 $ 122,007 $ 236,324

