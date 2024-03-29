CHANDLER, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--VIAVI Solutions ("VIAVI") (NASDAQ: VIAV) notes the announcement made by Keysight Technologies, Inc. ("Keysight") and Spirent Communications plc ("Spirent") on March 28, 2024, of a recommended cash acquisition of Spirent by Keysight.

VIAVI believes that its Acquisition represents certain value and notes its limited business overlap with Spirent relative to Keysight. VIAVI believes that the proposed combination of Keysight and Spirent would further entrench Keysight's leading position in many product segments, which would limit customer choice.

Capitalized terms used but not defined in this announcement have the meanings given to them in the scheme document published by Spirent in relation to VIAVI Bidco's proposed acquisition of Spirent on March 27, 2024 (the "Scheme Document").

