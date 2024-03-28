Anzeige
Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. Announces Year-End Results of Operations

NAPERVILLE, Ill., March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSE American: CVR) today announced audited results for the year 2023 as summarized below:

CHICAGO RIVET & MACHINE CO.

Summary of Consolidated Results of Operations

For the Years Ended December 31


2023

2022

Net sales

$31,507,722

$33,646,033

Income (Loss) before income taxes

(5,729,012)

3,652,629

Net income (Loss)

(4,401,584)

2,867,629

Net income (Loss) per common share

(4.56)

2.97

Average common shares outstanding

966,132

966,132

SOURCE Chicago Rivet & Machine Co.

