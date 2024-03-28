Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. Announces Year-End Results of Operations

NAPERVILLE, Ill., March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSE American: CVR) today announced audited results for the year 2023 as summarized below:

CHICAGO RIVET & MACHINE CO. Summary of Consolidated Results of Operations For the Years Ended December 31

2023 2022 Net sales $31,507,722 $33,646,033 Income (Loss) before income taxes (5,729,012) 3,652,629 Net income (Loss) (4,401,584) 2,867,629 Net income (Loss) per common share (4.56) 2.97 Average common shares outstanding 966,132 966,132

SOURCE Chicago Rivet & Machine Co.