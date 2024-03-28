Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. Announces Year-End Results of Operations

NAPERVILLE, Ill., March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSE American: CVR) today announced audited results for the year 2023 as summarized below:
CHICAGO RIVET & MACHINE CO.
Summary of Consolidated Results of Operations
For the Years Ended December 31
2023
2022
Net sales
$31,507,722
$33,646,033
Income (Loss) before income taxes
(5,729,012)
3,652,629
Net income (Loss)
(4,401,584)
2,867,629
Net income (Loss) per common share
(4.56)
2.97
Average common shares outstanding
966,132
966,132
SOURCE Chicago Rivet & Machine Co.